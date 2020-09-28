New confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota totaled 936, according to state health officials, on lower testing volume.

Monday’s daily total comes after the state had reported more than 1,000 cases for three consecutive days.

Altogether, 97,638 COVID-19 cases have been detected in the state.

Test reports fell 12% to 22,162, which typically happens over the weekends.

Seven more deaths were reported to state health officials, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,015.

On Saturday, the state’s COVID-19 death toll passed the 2,000 mark. The number of deaths each week has fallen from the early days of the pandemic. It took two months for Minnesota to see 1,000 deaths at the end of May and another four months for the fatality count to double.

Two of the deaths announced Monday were among residents of nursing homes or assisted-living facilities. About 72% of all COVID-19 deaths have been residents of long-term care facilities.

Most of those who have died had underlying health conditions, including hypertension, chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes and kidney disease.

About one-quarter of all COVID-19 cases have been in people in their 20s, who typically develop a mild form of the disease that does not require medical attention.

But health officials are concerned that they could pass the disease along to someone who is more vulnerable to complications.

“The virus is still dangerous,” said state infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann. “Our deaths continue to occur and we continue to see deaths in all age groups.”

Five people were hospitalized because of infections from the new coronavirus, including two who needed intensive care.

Of those who have been infected, 87,330 are considered to be no longer infectious and do not require isolation.