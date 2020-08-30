Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported Sunday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported a net increase of 934 new confirmed coronavirus infections, according to a data release on Sunday morning.

There are now a total of 75,189 coronavirus cases confirmed by the state, which came on a volume of about 1,478,432 completed tests. Statewide, the pandemic’s toll reached 1,816 deaths.

The latest numbers show 315 patients were hospitalized, compared with 313 on Saturday; 136 patients required intensive care, compared with 134 on Saturday. Daily tallies for hospitalized patients in Minnesota have been trending down or holding steady in recent weeks.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year. Since the first case was reported in Minnesota in early March, 6,454 people have been hospitalized.

People at greatest risk from COVID-19 include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions.

Those health problems range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to severe obesity and diabetes. People undergoing treatment for failing kidneys also run a greater risk, as do those with cancer and other conditions where treatments suppress immune systems.

Numbers released Sunday show health care workers have accounted for 8,237 cases statewide. A total of 66,916 Minnesotans who were infected with the novel coronavirus no longer need to be in isolation.

Confirmed cases have been reported in all of the state’s 87 counties.

Most patients with COVID-19 don’t need to be hospitalized. The illness usually causes mild or moderate sickness and many lack symptoms.