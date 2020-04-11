SEMINOLE, Pa. — A 93-year-old Pittsburgh-area woman is using the powers of the internet to keep a stock of beer while doing her part to "flatten the curve" on the coronavirus pandemic.
Olive Veronesi posed in her window with a dry erase board that read "I NEED MORE BEER!!" while holding a can of Coors Light, KDKA-TV reported.
The coronavirus can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death in older adults and people with existing conditions. Those groups have been advised to take extra care.
The image has been widely shared and has been seen by over a million people on the KDKA Facebook page.
The station reports that several people have reached out to help Veronesi get more beer.
