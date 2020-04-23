LOS ANGELES — Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has been hospitalized after falling at his Los Angeles-area home.
The team says the 92-year-old fell Tuesday and was taken to the hospital for observation. Scully is resting comfortably and is expected to be released soon.
“I won't be doing anymore head-first sliding,” he said in a quote posted on the team's Twitter account. “I never liked it.”
Scully retired after the 2016 season, ending a career in which he called Dodgers games for 67 years. He began in 1950 when the team was located in Brooklyn. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
NFL draft, Round 1: Pick-by-pick selections
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was the unquestioned No. 1-overall pick by Cincinnati. Click here for a live look at who filled out the first round.
Vikings
The Latest: Alabama QB Tagovailoa goes to Dolphins
The Latest on the first round of the NFL draft.___Tua Tagovailoa's health issues didn't turn off the Miami Dolphins.The Alabama quarterback, whose resume is as…
Outdoors
This Arbor Day, it's worth celebrating Minnesota trees' provision
Trees are remarkable natural resources. They provide innate beauty, reduce the heat of summer and block the cold of winter.
Vikings
One constant in this unique NFL draft: Joe Burrow at the top
In this most unique of drafts, filled with technological concerns and even uncertainty when real football might return, there was one constant Thursday night: Joe…
Vikings
Lions select Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah in NFL draft
The Detroit Lions selected Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah in the NFL draft Thursday night.Detroit went into the opening round desperately needing to help a…