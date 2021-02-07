Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported 914 new COVID-19 cases, along with 10 additional deaths.

On the vaccine front, an additional 28,866 state residents have received at least the first dose, bringing the total to 554,102.

Vaccination sites are giving 13,000 to 14,000 shots during the weekdays, which includes second doses as well. But activity drops sharply over the weekends.

Minnesota has been receiving shipments of the required second dose that is needed to provide immunity protection. So far, 156,638 people have gotten the second shot.

To date, the pandemic has sickened 468,118 Minnesotans and led to 6,299 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

Of the newly reported deaths, five were residents of long-term care facilities. All of those who died were between the ages of 65 to 99.

Most people who become ill from the coronavirus experience mild or no symptoms. An estimated 453,225 of those sickened are considered to be no longer infectious.

People with underlying health conditions, including heart, lung and kidney disease, are more likely to develop serious complications that require medical attention.

The number of people needing hospitalization for COVID-19 complications continues to decline. A total of 59 patients were newly admitted Sunday, while last Sunday 39 patients were newly admitted. Intensive care beds were filled with 3 new patients Sunday, down from 6 in the prior week.

Diagnostic laboratories reported 27,922 test results to state officials, down from 34,456 the previous day.

