A 911 operator in San Luis Obispo, Calif., received a call on Aug. 12 from the Zoo to You facility in Paso Robles, but when the dispatchers tried to call back, there was no answer, ABC7-TV reported. Sheriff's deputies responded to the zoo, but they could find no one who reported making the call. They finally uncovered the caller's identity — a 10-month-old Capuchin monkey named Route. The deputies determined that Route had gotten his hands on a cellphone left in a golf cart and pushed a button that was programmed to call 911. "We're told Capuchin monkeys are very inquisitive and will grab anything and everything," the sheriff's office reported.

A lifesaving discovery

Aug. 12 started as a pretty typical day for 18-month-old Ethan and his mom, Brittany Moore, of Senoia, Ga. They were playing with bubbles in the backyard of their home when Ethan chased one to the fence and noticed something in the woods beyond, ABC4 News reported. When his mom asked him what he saw, he said, "Feet." Brittany rushed over to the fence and saw 82-year-old Nina Lipscomb, who had been missing for four days. Lipscomb was alive but disoriented; she was standing still, staring into space. Her daughter said she had wandered away from a nearby home where she was visiting family. "Her sister lived here in this house, but she passed away in March," Karen Lipscomb said. The Lipscombs and the Moores got together to celebrate the little boy who probably saved Nina's life.

Peed off

A 31-year-old man in Seoul, South Korea, has been ordered to pay his ex-girlfriend $1,150 after an argument ended with him urinating into her Louis Vuitton handbag, Oddity Central reported. The incident took place in October as the couple argued about her spending habits; the spiteful boyfriend retrieved the bag, unbuttoned his pants and let loose into the bag as the woman looked on. He later tried to cover up the evidence by pouring liquid deodorant into the bag, but DNA tests confirmed the presence of urine and tied it to him, and he confessed.

Dive bar treat

Miller High Life has introduced a new product: Ice Cream Dive Bar, United Press International reported. The collaboration with Tipsy Scoop, maker of alcohol-infused ice cream, comprises caramel and dark chocolate and all your favorite flavors from a dive bar: beer, peanuts and tobacco smoke. The bars contain up to 5% alcohol, which you may need after you see the price: $36 for a six-pack.

Assault by cheeseburger

James Hunt, 41, and his girlfriend got into an argument at a Burger King in Clearwater, Fla., on Aug. 13, the Smoking Gun reported. When the 53-year-old woman walked out of the restaurant in anger, Hunt followed her and launched his cheeseburger at the back of her head, allegedly causing her to fall over a curb onto the ground and hit her chin and lip. Her story sounded a bit farfetched, but police believed her after seeing blood on her shirt and cheese in her hair. Hunt was charged with felony domestic battery and held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

