BOSTON — A 91-year-old civil rights activist was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in a Boston park, police said.

Jean McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed in Franklin Park at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police and her sister, Jeriline Brady McGinnis. Police didn't identify the victim by name but McGinnis told multiple news outlets that it was her sister.

McGuire was unconscious when officers found her. She was taken to a hospital where she was treated for injuries that aren't considered life-threatening, police said in a statement.

"What did he want? Dog walkers don't carry money. We carry poop bags and ID. That's all he's going to get. Unless he felt the urge to just beat up somebody who's defenseless," McGuire's sister told WFXT-TV.

"She fought for our civil rights for years in the face of danger to have a coward stab her at 91," former City Councilor Tito Jackson wrote in a tweet.

The suspect remains at large but might have been injured during the attack, police said.

In addition to being the first Black woman to serve on the school committee, where she served for a decade starting in 1981, McGuire in 1966 helped found METCO, the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity, which sends students of color from Boston to suburban schools. She became the program's executive director in 1973 and served in the position until 2016, according to a biography posted by Northeastern University.