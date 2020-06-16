The Sights, Sounds and Smells of Summer



The sweet smell of freshly cut grass. Trickles of cooling sweat rolling down your forehead. That little gasp when you first hit the water. Counting seconds between seeing the flash of lightning and hearing the bang of thunder; offering up a quick prayer of thanks.

Summer in Minnesota is in full swing. Super-sized daylight, coupled with the warmest readings of the year into mid-July, make the next month my favorite time of year. I'm not alone. A stain of twilight on the northwestern horizon at 11 pm? Many of us feel energized, like we're plugged into some invisible power source. With any luck, all these new memories will get me through February, 2021.

Hot winds blow into Thursday, when a slightly cooler front ignites a few T-storms. After a dry Friday more showers and storms sprout up over the weekend; the best chance of a few hours of hard rain each afternoon and evening. Not a total washout, but have a Plan B (indoors) for part of the weekend.

Minnesotans EARN our summers. We take nothing for granted. Bring on the hot front!

Generally Hot and Dry. Throw in windy, too. The next chance of widespread T-storms: Thursday PM hours. Until then it should look and feel like July. Future radar: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Cooling Trend by Sunday. Temperatures over much of central and southern Minnesota should top 90 F. today into Thursday before cooling off over the weekend. Instability showers and T-storms flare up over the weekend, especially afternoon and evening hours. Saturday looks like the warmer day for the lake right now.

Why is GFS Reading Too Cool? Lack of aircraft data initializing the model? Hacked by the North Koreans? Nothing would surprise me at this point, but I suspect ECMWF (above) has the right idea, trending closer to reality based on recent verification scores. MSP Meteograms: WeatherBell.

Low Confidence Extended Outlook. The extended forecast calls for hot, the question is where? Yesterday's 2-week GFS 500mb forecast showed a huge heat-pump high pressure ridge straddling Minnesota - today's run has the axis of heat farther west. Confidence levels are low when there is such a large discrepency over a 24-hour period.

Another Month, Another Heat Record: Climate Nexus has headlines and links: "Global temperatures tied the record for the hottest May since records began 141 years ago, with the average global temperature sitting 1.7ºF (nearly 1ºC) above the average for the twentieth century. The last seven Mays, from 2014–2020, have been the seven hottest on record. Deke Arndt, NOAA climate monitoring chief, told the AP that 2020 would also likely be the hottest, or second-hottest, year on record. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, impacts of climate change are already occurring and will be far worse if global temperatures reach 2°C above pre-industrial levels." (AP. IPCC: Global Warming of 1.5°C)

Hurricane Season Has Just Begun, But We've Already Seen 5 Unusual Things Happen. The Weather Channel has some interesting perspective on an early year for tropical activity; here's a clip that caught my eye: "...The most recent addition to the list of unusual occurrences is Cristobal's trek into Wisconsin. Before Cristobal, the remnants of just three other Atlantic tropical cyclones had tracked through the state or its adjacent Lake Michigan waters in more than 100 years of records. The other three remnant systems were Gilbert in 1988, an unnamed former hurricane in 1949 and the former Galveston Hurricane from 1900. Cristobal was different from those systems because its remnant traversed the entire length of the state to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan border. That's the farthest west on record a tropical cyclone remnant from the Atlantic has tracked through the Badger State..."

Records Have Already Been Broken, and Hurricane Season Just Started. CNN provides more perspective on the first 3 tropical storms of 2020: "...Before the season officially began on June 1, we already had two named storms: Arthur and Bertha, which is impressive in and of itself. Then we added Cristobal, the third named storm of the season, and that pushed us into the record books. "We did set a record for the earliest third named storm formation date on record, breaking the old record set in 2016," says Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist at Colorado State University. This means that this year was the earliest a named storm that starts with the letter "C" has formed. Even more impressive: All three of those storms had a direct impact on the US. The latter two made a direct landfall on US soil; Bertha in South Carolina, and Cristobal in Louisiana..."

Colorado State University Hurricane Prediction. A busier than average hurricane season, for a variety of reasons? It sure looks like that will be the case in this, and all other forecasts I've seen. 3 named tropical storms by June 8 is a pretty convincing signal.

What is a "Derecho"? Phys.org has a good explainer of these rare, but destructive windstorms: "...Gustav Hinrichs, a professor at the University of Iowa, analyzed severe winds in the 1870s and 1880s and identified that many destructive storms were produced by straight-line winds rather than by tornadoes, in which winds rotate. Because the word "tornado," of Spanish origin, was already in common usage, Hinrichs proposed "derecho"—Spanish for "straight ahead"—for damaging windstorms not associated with tornadoes. In 1987, meteorologists defined what qualified as a derecho. They proposed that for a storm system to be classified as a derecho, it had to produce severe winds—57.5 mph (26 meters per second) or greater—and those intense winds had to extend over a path at least 250 miles (400 kilometers) long, with no more than three hours separating individual severe wind reports..."

Deadliest Tornado on Record? I didn't realize the record belongs to Bangladesh, where population density created prime conditions for a widespread loss of life from extreme winds. I didn't realize the record belongs to Bangladesh, where population density created prime conditions for a widespread loss of life from extreme winds. Fox News has details: "...According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the single deadliest tornado was on April 26, 1989, and struck the Manikganj district of Bangladesh . The tornado that touched down killed an estimated 1,300 people, destroying two towns and leaving about 80,000 homeless. The violent storm is believed to have been a mile wide. It left over 12,000 injured. A WMO committee of experts said in 2017 it determined a death toll of about 1,300 people was "the most reliable estimate..."

Photo credit : "The Saturia rural township in the central Bangladesh district of Manikganj after the tornado ripped through on April 29, 1989." (AP Photo/Pavel Rahman)

Our Masked Future. It turns out facial signals we rely on are obscured, which may increase the potential for misunderstanding. Here's a clip from Vox: "..It isn’t just a feeling. It is, according to Paula Niedenthal, a psychology professor at the University of Wisconsin who studies emotional processing, simply true. We really do lose information when we’re operating without the benefit of the lower half of our face, she tells me from her home in Madison, where she has been experimenting with her own growing mask collection. Eyes may be the window to the soul, but mouths and chins, it turns out, are also quite useful. When the lower half of someone’s face is obscured, she explains, we tend to see their emotions as more muted. Happy babies seem less happy if their mouths are obscured by pacifiers. Smiling women are perceived as less smiling when their mouths are covered by veils. This is true, even accounting for cultural biases against niqabs or pacifiers: Without the lower face, we tend to read even strong emotions as muted ones..."

NOAA Leaders Violated Agency's Scientific Integrity Policy, Hurricane Dorian "Sharpiegate" Investigation Shows. You just can't make this stuff up. Many days I feel like I'm trapped in an endless loop of The Onion. Capital Weather Gang explains: "An investigation conducted on behalf of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has found that agency leadership violated its scientific integrity policy through actions that led to the release of a statement that backed President Trump’s false statement about the path of Hurricane Dorian, according a new report. The NOAA statement, issued Sept. 6, 2019, contradicted its own meteorologists at a weather forecast office in Birmingham, Ala. The scandal over the forecast for Hurricane Dorian has come to be known as “Sharpiegate,” after President Trump displayed a modified NOAA forecast map during an Oval Office briefing to depict the storm threatening Alabama..."

Image credit : "It began on Sept. 1 when President Trump warned that Hurricane Dorian would hit Alabama. Capital Weather Gang's Jason Samenow presents a timeline of events." (Allie Caren/The Washington Post)

88 F. high in the Twin Cities on Monday.

79 F. average high on June 15.

76 F. high on June 15, 2019.

June 16, 1992: A total of 27 tornadoes touch down across Minnesota, the second most in Minnesota history. The communities of Chandler, Lake Wilson, Clarkfield and Cokato are badly damaged. 80 million dollars worth of damage would occur, and Presidential disaster declarations would be made for many counties.

June 16, 1989: Frost develops across Minnesota with crops destroyed on high ground in southeast Minnesota. Preston got down to 32.

TUESDAY: Sticky sunshine. Winds: S 15-25. High: 92



WEDNESDAY: Yes, it's hot enough. Sunny. Winds: S 15-25. Wake-up: 72. High: 93



THURSDAY: Still steamy. PM showers, T-storms. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 73. High: 92



FRIDAY: Warm sunshine, temporarily drying out. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 68. High: 86



SATURDAY: Scattered showers, T-storms. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 64. High: 84



SUNDAY: Cooler with more showers, T-storms, especially PM. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 60. High: 74



MONDAY: AM sun, few PM T-storms. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 58. High: near 80

Climate Stories...

Borrowed Time: Climate Change Threatens U.S. Mortgage Market. POLITICO has an eye-opening report; here's the intro: "U.S. taxpayers could be on the hook for billions of dollars in climate-related property losses as the government backs a growing number of mortgages on homes in the path of floods, fires and extreme weather. Violent storms and sunny-day flooding are on the rise, and more houses are being built on at-risk land. But fewer people are buying federally backed flood insurance despite requirements that homeowners in flood plains be insured if their mortgage is backed by taxpayers. In short, the government’s biggest housing subsidies — mortgage guarantees and flood insurance — are on course to hit taxpayers and the housing market as the effects of climate change worsen, a POLITICO analysis finds..."

File photo credit : "A neighborhood in Houston floods with water brought on by Hurricane Harvey in 2017." AP Photo/David J. Phillip.

Cost of Extreme Weather Due to Climate Change is Severely Underestimated. A sobering assessment from Carbon Brief: "Over the past decade, a compelling body of evidence has linked a range of extreme weather events to human-caused climate change. This area of research – known as “event attribution” – provides a means for climate scientists to examine how the severity and frequency of weather events, such as heatwaves, droughts and storms, are changing as greenhouse gas concentrations rise. In a pair of new journal papers, we have attempted to open up a new avenue for quantifying the “attributable costs” of weather-related disasters. We focus on recent droughts and floods in New Zealand and the landfall of Hurricane Harvey in Texas in 2017. Using event attribution as the scientific basis for quantifying how extreme weather has changed, we have been examining the links between changes in extreme weather and their economic consequences..."

File image : NOAA.

A War Against Climate Science, Waged by Washington's Rank and File. The New York Times (paywall) reports: "Efforts to undermine climate change science in the federal government, once orchestrated largely by President Trump’s political appointees, are now increasingly driven by midlevel managers trying to protect their jobs and budgets and wary of the scrutiny of senior officials, according to interviews and newly revealed reports and surveys. A case in point: When John Crusius, a research chemist at the United States Geological Survey, published an academic paper on natural solutions to climate change in April, his government affiliation never appeared on it. It couldn’t. Publication of his study, after a month’s delay, was conditioned by his employer on Dr. Crusius not associating his research with the federal government..."

File image : NASA.

Stunning Photos of Climate Change. CBS News has a photo gallery, along with NASA imagery showing a rapid decrease in polar ice: "A NASA study published in the Journal of Climate shows that the oldest and thickest Arctic sea ice is disappearing at a faster rate than the younger, thinner ice at the edges of the Arctic Ocean's floating ice cap. Images show the ice cap in 1980, left, and in 2012, right."

The Economic Theory That Could Fuel a Climate Change Revolution. It won't be simple, and it won't be cheap. But it will be necessary. Gizmodo Earther has an interview you may find interesting; here's an excerpt: "...The idea behind modern monetary theory (MMT) is basically that a government can never run out of money as long as it issues its own currency. The U.S. federal government can always make good on payments because it’s the only issuer of dollars. That doesn’t give it license to make the money printer go brrr with abandon since that could lead to inflation. And it’s not that we shouldn’t tax Jeff Bezos since we don’t need tax revenue to pay for things. But the theory—which, of course, has its vocal detractors and supporters—leads to what Stephanie Kelton, a Stony Brook University and its leading proponent, calls a more holistic view of the economy that looks not just at government deficits but available resources like people, steel, ecosystems, and other serious deficits we’re starting to run up against..."

Making a Planet Worth Saving. Bill McKibbon writes for The New Yorker: "...Sixty-eight per cent of black people live within thirty miles of a coal-fired power plant. We know that the destruction of Hurricane Maria, Harvey, Katrina, and Superstorm Sandy all had a direct impact not only on marginalized and vulnerable communities but on communities of color, which reinforces that racial justice and climate justice are linked. But, to be clear, it’s all about justice. Which is why the cries of the people of “No Justice, No Peace” are very real..."