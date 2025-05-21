9-time Grammy nominee Natalie Grant to sing national anthem at Indianapolis 500

''Natalie's emotional and stirring rendition of the national anthem in front of the grandstand sellout crowd will be an unforgettable moment during pre-race ceremonies for the Indy 500,'' IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles said Wednesday. ''The national anthem pays honor to the country we love and gets us one step closer to the final, dramatic and electric moments leading up to the start of the Indianapolis 500.''