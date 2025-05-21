Sports

9-time Grammy nominee Natalie Grant to sing national anthem at Indianapolis 500

Natalie Grant, a nine-time Grammy nominee and five-time GMA Dove Awards Female Vocalist of the Year, will perform the national anthem Sunday before the Indianapolis 500.

May 21, 2025 at 3:00PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Natalie Grant, a nine-time Grammy nominee and five-time GMA Dove Awards Female Vocalist of the Year, will perform the national anthem Sunday before the Indianapolis 500.

''Natalie's emotional and stirring rendition of the national anthem in front of the grandstand sellout crowd will be an unforgettable moment during pre-race ceremonies for the Indy 500,'' IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles said Wednesday. ''The national anthem pays honor to the country we love and gets us one step closer to the final, dramatic and electric moments leading up to the start of the Indianapolis 500.''

Grant's most recent project ''Seasons'' debuted at #1 on the Christian Billboard charts and featured cross-genre collaborations that included Mary Mary, CeCe Winans, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds and others. Her single ''Step By Step'' — a Whitney Houston cover featuring Dolly Parton — went Top 10 at Mainstream AC Radio.

