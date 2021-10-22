You don't need an electromagnetic field detector to find a haunted restaurant this Halloween.
"The body is the best barometer for feeling and sensing things," said Dawn McClain, an investigator with the Twin Cities Paranormal Society. "Everybody has the ability to tune into their intuitive self. If you walk into a place and start looking around and you feel different inside, you feel a sense of real sadness or anger, or your emotions change, you should pay attention to that kind of stuff."
Several Twin Cities area restaurants have conducted paranormal investigations or clearings; dine at your own risk.
According to the Twin Cities Paranormal Society:
Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Mpls., blackforestinnmpls.com
Fika Cafe at the American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls., fikacafe.net
The Lexington, 1096 Grand Av., St. Paul,thelexmn.com cq
According to Great Tree Healing:
Billy Sushi, 116 1st Av. N., Mpls., billysushi.net
Cast & Cru at the Old Log Theatre, 5185 Meadville St., Greenwood, castandcru.com
Trattoria Mucci, 901 W. Lake St., Mpls., muccisitalian.com
According to local lore:
Billy's Bar & Grill, 214 Jackson St., Anoka, billsybargrill.com
Cuzzy's Grill & Bar, 507 Washington Av. N., Mpls., cuzzys.com
Dairy Queen, 2612 County Road 88, St. Anthony.