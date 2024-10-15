9 free things to do in the Twin Cities
Get a taste of Asia, swap out old costumes for new and party at a pumpkin patch.
Experience the sights and sounds of Asia without the need of a passport. The community event showcases Asian culture through music, dance performances, food and displays. (11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat.; noon-5 p.m. Sun. Asia Village, 301 Northtown Drive NE., Blaine. tasteofasiamn.org)
2. Screen Printing With La Luchadora
Let your creativity flow when learning about the process of screen printing. Participants can make their own custom designed poster. (1-4 p.m. Thu. Maplewood Library, 3025 Southlawn Drive, Maplewood. rclreads.org)
3. Costume & Prop Swap
Dakota Valley Recycling co-sponsors this budget-friendly way to get longevity out of gently used costumes. Bring props and costumes to swap with fellow community members. (5:30-7 p.m. Thu. Wescott Library, Eagan. co.dakota.mn.us)
4. K-Pop Night
K-Pop fans can unite for an evening of themed games, vendors and, of course, music. (5-9 p.m. Thu. Rail Werks Brewing Depot, 4055 Central Av. NE., Columbia Heights. railwerksbrewingdepot.com)
5. Party at the Patch
There’s no need for a lengthy drive to distant farms for fall entertainment. Families can cuddle with animals at the petting zoo and partake in crafts and games. Pumpkins are available for purchase. (10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church & School, 5426 12th Av. S., Mpls. olpmn.org)
6. Fall Hiking Adventure
Drop in and discuss hiking options throughout Eastman Nature Center with a naturalist. While out on your stroll, choose optional activities along the way. (1-3 p.m. Sun. Eastman Nature Center, Maple Grove. threeriversparks.org)
7. A Festival of Finnish Hymns
Christ Church Lutheran celebrates the 75th anniversary of their sanctuary, designed by Finnish architect Eliel Saarinen. Organist Mark Sedio and a chorus conducted by Eeva Savolainen perform Finnish musical collections, “The Finnish Heritage Hymnal” and “Lost Songs of the Suomi Synod.” (4-5:30 p.m. Sun. 3244 34th Av. S., Mpls. christchurchluth.org)
8. City of Lakes Community Band
A new season of music begins with a musical tour through the British Isles. The band performs works by Holst, Grainger and others. (7 p.m. Tue. Washburn High School, 201 W. 49th St., Mpls. cityoflakesband.org)
9. Julia Klatt Singer
The artists’ exhibit “Wish You Were Here” features abstract paintings based on images of Earth taken from NASA satellites. (7 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Ends Oct. 30. Holland Arts East Gallery, 639 22nd Av. NE., Mpls. hollandartsnempls.com)
