9 free things to do in the Twin Cities
Get artistic with exhibits, art festival and poetry readings.
Gaoshua Vang’s “Original Hmong Drawings” are on view at Roseville Library. Using digital and traditional mediums, the artist draws women in traditional and modern Hmong clothing as an expression of her heritage. (10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thu.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; noon-5 p.m. Sun., through Sept. 30. 2180 North Hamline Av., Roseville. rclreads.bibliocommons.com)
2. Northrop Open House
The University of Minnesota’s performance venue opens its doors for a sneak peek. See how everything comes together whether it’s ballets, concerts or student performances. Take part in art-making workshops and movement activities. (Noon-7 p.m. Thu. 84 Church St. SE., Mpls. northrop.umn.edu)
3. Roller Disco
Rice Park is transformed into a roller rink for a groovy active Friday night. DJ Presto spins a variety of music and rental roller skates and rollerblades are free for sizes toddler through adult. (5:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 20. 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul. growstpl.com)
4. Autumn Daze
This festival begins with a bang with fireworks lighting up the sky Friday night. Fall into a weekend fun with a fish fry, games, carnival, car show and musical entertainment. (5-10 p.m. Fri.; 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.; 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. St. Helena Catholic Church, 3204 E. 43rd St., Mpls. autumndaze.org)
5. Minnesota African Cultural Festival
Get an immersion of all things African here, including a fashion show, soccer match and traditional music and dance. Taste culinary dishes from throughout the continent and view art. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Central Park, 6301 Shingle Creek Pkwy., Brooklyn Park. onetikaronepeople.org)
6. Finn Fun Day
It’s a family event for anyone Finnish or interested in Finnish culture. The day is highlighted with food, music, dance and games. (Noon-3 p.m. Sat. Danish American Center, 3030 W. River Pkwy., Mpls. danishamericancenter.org)
7. Eagan Art Block
A two-week celebration of art and learning is available at different spaces throughout the city. Opening weekend includes Art on Fire with Raku Firing, a sound garden, concert, sound bath relaxation and more. (11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sat.; 7 p.m. Sun.; 6 p.m. Wed. Ends Sept. 28. Various locations throughout Eagan. cityofeagan.com)
8. St. Patrick’s Fall Festival
Enjoy a weekend of family fun with a bingo, games, country craft store, petting zoo and live entertainment. (4:30-7:30 p.m. Sat.; 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. 3535 72nd St., Inver Grove Heights. churchofstpatrick.com)
9. Words From the Valley
Poet Joshua Davies hosts in tandem with the Cracked Walnut Writing Collective a poetry reading. Hear from local authors Kathryn Savage, Moheb Soliman and Michael Kiesow Moore. (6-8 p.m. Mon. Stillwater Public Library, 224 3rd St. N., Stillwater. washcolib.libcal.com)
