9 free things to do in the Twin Cities
Culture takes a front seat with mariachi music, Greek food and entertainment and an introduction to paganism.
The Mexican folk music group performs as part of the Galilee Lutheran Church Enjoyable Evening series. Dressed in traditional regalia, the band performs jarabes, corridos, waltzes and polkas. (7 p.m. Mon., 145 N. McCarrons Blvd., Roseville, galileelutheranelca.com)
2. Inver Grove Heights Days
Fall approaches, but the community celebrations continue. Throughout this festival, families and community can attend a fall food fest, coffee with a cop, bingo, sports tournaments, a car show and more (various times and locations throughout Inver Grove Heights, Wed.-Sun., see website for details, invergroveheightsdays.org)
3. The 370 Sets
The St. Paul Downtown Alliance presents this weekly happy hour series. In addition to complimentary beverages, guests can listen to this week’s performer, Katy Vernon. (4-6 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 26, Osborn370 Patio, 370 N. Wabasha St., St. Paul, visitstpaul.com)
4. Minneapolis Taste of Greece Festival
The immersion into Greek culture begins Friday with an outdoor party and happy hour food and drinks. As the weekend continues, enjoy baked sweets, a boutique, entertainment and church tours and services. (2-9 p.m. Fri., noon-9 p.m. Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun., St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, 3450 Irving Av. S., Mpls., mplsgreekfest.org)
5. Movie in the Park
Enjoy an evening of outdoor cinema with a live-action screening of “The Little Mermaid,” starring Halle Bailey. (7:55 p.m. Fri., Civic Center Park, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka, minnetonkamn.gov)
6. St. Louis Park Art Fair
Fancy up your home and support local artists at the same time. The growing art fair also has a youth mini market where young people show and sell their handmade art. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., the Roc, 3700 Monterey Drive, St. Louis Park, slpfota.org)
7. Twin Cities Pagan Pride Fall Festival
Rituals and music paying homage to the harvest are the focus of this event. Curious guests who are unfamiliar with paganism can check out introductory programming, vendors and entertainment. Nonperishable food items will be collected to benefit the Groveland Emergency Food Shelf. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., Minnehaha Falls Park, 4801 S. Minnehaha Park Drive, Mpls., tcpaganpride.org)
8. Northeast Vintage Block Party
Come explore this inaugural celebration of all things throwback. Vintage sellers and artists will show and sell vintage clothing, accessories, glassware, rare oddities and more. (11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., 5th Street and E. Hennepin Avenue, Mpls., mothoddities.com)
9. Zoolympics
Continue the Olympic spirit on home turf with Como Zoo and Conservatory’s animal-themed version. Test your athleticism through a series of activities and find out if you’re faster than a cheetah or have a great arm for bowling. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun., 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul, comozooconservatory.org)
