9 free things to do in the Twin Cities

Rituals and music paying homage to the harvest are the focus of this event. Curious guests who are unfamiliar with paganism can check out introductory programming, vendors and entertainment. Nonperishable food items will be collected to benefit the Groveland Emergency Food Shelf. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., Minnehaha Falls Park, 4801 S. Minnehaha Park Drive, Mpls., tcpaganpride.org)