9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week
Learn useful tips from gardeners, get into a spring state of mind and celebrate women’s day.
Meet the gardeners responsible for the sunken garden, medicinal plants and fern displays inside the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory. Learn about the day-to-day operations of running the gardens and how plants are cared for. (1 p.m. daily. Como Park Zoo & Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul. comozooconservatory.org)
2. International Women’s Day
An expo will focus on women’s health with featured speaker Cinthia Rodriguez, panel discussion and women-owned business market. (5:30-8 p.m. Thu. North Hennepin Community College, Helling Hall, 7411 85th Av. N., Brooklyn Park. nhcc.edu)
3. Heather Boschke
The Minnesota artist and author of the “Little Birdie Buddies” children’s book series will be at a meet-and-greet, which will include readings, coloring and activities. (11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. Lunds & Byerlys, 3777 Park Center Blvd., St. Louis Park. buddhabirdie.com)
4. ‘The Heart of Bassett Place: W. Gertrude Brown and the Wheatley House’
The Phyllis Wheatley Community Center hosts a screening of the film about its first director, W. Gertrude Brown. The event is part of a celebration of the center’s 100 years of service and will include a social hour and panel discussion. (5-8 p.m. Fri., Capri Theater, 2027 W. Broadway, Mpls. thecapri.org)
5. Everything Spring Expo
Prepare for annual spring cleaning, recreation and home improvement projects at this expo. Get ideas and advice on home tasks big and small from vendors. (9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. Grace Church, 9301 Eden Prairie Road, Eden Prairie. business.epchamber.org)
6. Saturday Morning Story Telling
Story Arts Minnesota and Badger Hill Brewing have partnered to share entertaining stories with children. Enjoy a hot beverage and a snack while listening to an adventurous tale told by Carol McCormick. (10 a.m. Sat. Badger Hill Brewing, 2805 Winners Circle Drive, Shakopee. badgerhillbrewing.com)
7. International Women’s Day Trivia Night
Test your knowledge about global female accomplishments in rounds of challenging questions led by Global Rights for Women. (4:30-9:30 p.m. Sat. Registration in advance to be placed on a team. Urban Growler Brewing Co., 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul. urbangrowlerbrewing.com)
8. Puppet Art Adventures
View an animal puppet show as they work to stop Trasher the Trash Can from littering. Make an art project related to the show and join a naturalist for exploration. (1-3 p.m. Sun. Silverwood Park, 2500 County Road E, St. Anthony. threeriversparkdistrict.org)
9. St. Paul Civic Symphony
Under the direction of Jeffrey Stirling, the symphony will perform works by Yuzo Toyama, Leonard Bernstein, Einojuhani Rautavaara and Antonin Dvorak. (3 p.m. Sun., King of Kings Lutheran Church, 1583 Radio Drive, Woodbury. spcsmusic.org)
