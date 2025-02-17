9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week
Take the family for a symphonic concert, winter fest and Black History Month programming.
Midtown Global Market artist in residence Naomi Tiry Salgado presents a workshop in her specialty of oil painting in “Paint en Plein Air.” The artists' work will also be on view. (2-4 p.m. Sat. Advance registration requested. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Mpls. midtownglobalmarket.org)
2. Big Chill
The annual suburban winter event has turned into a mini series. The second activity of the series is a winter walk with games and activities. (5:30-7 p.m. Fri. Kylawn Park, 6015 Kyle Av. N., Brooklyn Center. brooklyncentermn.gov)
3. Groovin' Through History
Want to shed some pounds? Then head to this Black History Month dance. DJ Yonci will spin oldies as well as today’s contemporary music that honors Black heritage. (6-8 p.m. Fri. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Mpls. friendsofloringpark.org)
4. Downtown Chill
Listen to live music by Low & High while making s’mores and playing five-hole Frisbee golf. Food trucks will be on-site and you can check out cozy saunas. (1-5 p.m. Sat. The Commons Park, 425 Portland Av. S., Mpls. minneapolisparks.org)
5. Tangletown Winterfest
Join your community for sledding and snow painting. The evening heats up with bonfires and a fire-twirling show. (5-9 p.m. Sat. Fuller Park, 4800 Grand Av. S., Mpls. minneapolisparks.org)
6. Minnesota Symphonic Winds
The Minnehaha Academy Symphonic Wind Ensemble will open for the 90-member adult community band. The program includes works by Spanish composer Oscar Navarro and Twin Cities-based composer Katherine Bergman. (7:30 p.m. Sat. Minnehaha Academy Upper School, 3100 W. River Pkwy., Mpls. mswinds.org)
7. Curtis Sittenfeld
Literature Lovers' Night Out presents the bestselling author with her newest book, “Show Don’t Tell.” She will discuss the novel and sign books. (2 p.m. Sun. Registration required. Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. lit-lovers.com)
8. Read In
A literary celebration of Black History Month. Explore old and new Black literature and bring your favorite short story or poem to share. (2:30-4:30 p.m. Sun. Sumner Library, 611 Van White Memorial Blvd., Mpls. hclib.bibliocommons.com)
9. Black History Month Film Festival
The month-long movie series ends with a screening of “The Banker.” The 2020 film stars Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson, who portray businessmen in the ’60s helping Black people pursue the American dream. (5 p.m. Tue. Maple Grove Community Center Senior Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Rd., Maple Grove. maplegrovemn.gov)
Free tickets! Sign up for the Star Tribune Going Out newsletter to enter a drawing to win free tickets to Twin Cities events at startribune.com/goingout.
Have a free event? Email events@startribune.com three weeks in advance of publication for consideration.
Take the family for a symphonic concert, winter fest and Black History Month programming.