9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week
Winter-themed activities dominate with ice skating, hikes and bonfires.
Athletic snowboarders will take to the steps of the State Capitol for a day of street competition. Riders will attempt to beat competitors in three different competition zones. (2-5 p.m. Sat., Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul, redbull.com)
2. Winter Skating Party
Bring your skates and circle the oval or show off tricks and spins for this evening of ice skating with a live DJ. Snacks and warm beverages provided. (6-8 p.m. Fri., Edgecumbe Recreation Center, 320 S. Griggs St., St. Paul, stpaul.gov)
3. Harriet Alexander Nature Center
Gather friends or family for an exploration of winter exhibits and activities at this winter open house. Enjoy a snowflake hunt, animal tracking and whiz through an obstacle course. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., 2520 N. Dale St., Roseville, ci.roseville.mn.us)
4. Snowtime Saturdays
Fulfill your need for speed whether it be sledding, snow tubing or ice skating. Naturalists will lead activities such as fire building and scavenger hunts. (1-3 p.m. Saturdays through March 29, Outdoor Center, 13765 Staring Lake Pkwy., Eden Prairie, edenprairie.org)
5. SnowBLAST
Don’t let cold weather freeze your fun. This winter festival hosts pony rides, snow soccer, hot beverages and s’mores. (4-7 p.m. Sat., Huset Park, 3965 NE. Jefferson St., Mpls., columbiaheightsmn.gov)
6. Midwinter Family Fun
Bundle up for an evening of outdoor activities with hikes guided by naturalists and stargazing with the Minnesota Astronomical Society. Warm up by a fire with s’mores. (5-7 p.m. Sat., Belwin Conservancy, 1553 S. Stagecoach Trail, Afton, belwin.org)
7. Kids' Fest
Find family fun in indoor and outdoor activities, including dog sled and horse-drawn trolley rides, ice carving demonstrations, crafts, face painting and more. (11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sun., Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka, minnetonkamn.gov)
8. Elm Ensemble
A baroque chamber orchestra accompanies the ensemble performing works that include Bach’s Cantata 125 and Edward Elgar’s “The Snow.” (4 p.m. Sun., Christ Church Lutheran, 3244 34th Av. S., Mpls., christchurchluth.org)
9. Words from the Valley
Poets Dralandra Larkins, Freya Manfred, Greg Watson and Joshua Davies read their works in an evening of poetry hosted and curated by Davies. (6-8 p.m. Feb. 3, Stillwater Public Library, 224 3rd St. N., Stillwater, washcolib.libcal.com)
