9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week
Embrace winter with outdoor activities including sledding, nature walks and the Art Shanty Projects.
Anoka welcomes all things wintry with a week of cold-weather-themed activities. Participants can partake in a luminaria walk, snowshoe or ski. Winterfest Craft Fair and Glow disc golf and skating also are on the agenda. (6 p.m. Wed., 6 p.m. Thu., 4 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. Sat. Various locations, see anokaminnesota.com for details)
2. Family Nature Club
Explore two Minneapolis parks with a naturalist and learn how the spaces change in winter. (4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays through March 20. Lynnhurst Park, 1345 W. Minnehaha Pkwy., Mpls. minneapolisparks.org; 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 18. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Av. S., Mpls. minneapolisparks.org)
3. Literary Locavore
The series that highlights Twin Cities authors in collaboration with Flexible Press presents new work from Turtle Bread Writers Coffee authors Steve Wilbers, Ed Sheehy, Vince Wycoff, Steven Parker and Brian Duren. (6:30 p.m. Thu. Nokomis Library, 5100 34th Av. S., Mpls. hclib.bibliocommons.com)
4. Transformed in Christ Concert
Musical guests Yeyo, Truserva, La Tripu and Melissa Rodriguez perform a concert in English and Spanish. (7 p.m. Fri. New Hope Church, 4225 Gettysburg Av. N., New Hope. newhopechurchmn.org)
5. MacPhail Free Family Music Series
The MacPhail faculty jazz combo gets parents and kids moving and grooving for a morning of crafts and exploration of musical instruments. (10 a.m.-noon Sat. MacPhail Center for Music, 501 S. 2nd St., Mpls. macphail.org)
The immersive art program returns to the ice for a temporary public art display and immersive experience. Throughout the four-week experience there will also be performances and pop-up art actions. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Ends Feb. 9. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Mpls. artshantyprojects.org)
7. 801 Gallery
Owen Good lll, Marguerite Mills and Susan Eaton are the featured artists at the newest exhibition. Chat with them and hear vintage jazz by Debbie Briggs at an opening reception. (Reception 6-9 p.m. Sat. Exhibit runs through April 30. 801 Washington Av. N., Mpls. 801washingtonlofts.org)
8. Mike Bustin
The singer-songwriter performs songs from a variety of decades and genres. (6 p.m. Tue. Lucky’s 13 Pub, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth. luckys13pub.com)
9. The Initials Game
Get into the competitive spirt and play the general knowledge and pop culture party game with friends. Contestants will test their wits as they try to guess the initials of famous people, places and things. (6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Wooden Hill Brewing, 7421 Bush Lake Road, Edina. woodenhillbrewing.com)
