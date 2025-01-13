9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week

Anoka welcomes all things wintry with a week of cold-weather-themed activities. Participants can partake in a luminaria walk, snowshoe or ski. Winterfest Craft Fair and Glow disc golf and skating also are on the agenda. (6 p.m. Wed., 6 p.m. Thu., 4 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. Sat. Various locations, see anokaminnesota.com for details)