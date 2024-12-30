9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week
Ring in the new year with karaoke, art exhibits and classical and contemporary music.
Enjoy a winter concert from the choral group that has four ensembles with more than 120 singers ages 6 to 18. The choir performs classical and contemporary music. (1 p.m. Sun. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul. landmarkcenter.org)
2. Throwback Thursdays
DJ Bootsy Ballins spins old school hip-hop, throwback jams, R&B, funk and soul of the ‘80s, ‘90s and ‘00s. (8 p.m. Thu. Palmer’s Bar, 500 Cedar Av. S., Mpls. palmers-bar.com)
3. Lonesome Dan
The Minneapolis songwriter performs blues and folk music at Wooden Ship Brewing Co. (6 p.m. Thu. 3300 W. 44th St., Mpls. woodenshipbrewing.com)
4. Midway Contemporary Art
North Minneapolis-born anti-disciplinary artist Cameron Patricia Downey’s “Super Deluxe” exhibit is currently on display. The body of work explores the concepts of luxury and fabulousness. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat., closed Jan. 1-2. Exhibit through Jan. 25. 1509 NE. Marshall St., Mpls. midwayart.org)
5. Open Skate
Grab your ice skates and swerve around the oval or practice tricks during Harding Arena’s weekly open skate. (Fridays through Feb. 28. 1496 E. 6th St., St. Paul. ramseycounty.us)
6. First Free Saturday
Celebrate the new year with glamorous activities curated by artist and organizer Nicole M. Smith. Guests are encouraged to tap into their inner greatness for a day of drop-in art activities and performances. (10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. 725 Vineland Place, Mpls. walkerart.org)
7. Karen New Year Celebration
The Karen Culture Organization of Minnesota ushers in the new year with a sports tournament, concert, ceremony and resource fair. (7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Washington High School, 1495 Rice St., St. Paul. mnkaren.org)
8. Musical Mondays
Get your stage voice ready to belt out show tunes at this cabaret series cofounded by Sheena Jason Kelly and Max Wojtanowicz. (5 p.m. Mon. Lush, 990 Central Av. NE., Mpls. lushmpls.com)
9. Ellen Wayland-Smith
The author of “The Science of Last Things” will read from her collection in conversation with author Colin Hamilton. A social hour follows with a reception. (6 p.m. Tue. Milkweed Books, 1011 Washington Av. S., Mpls. milkweed.org)
