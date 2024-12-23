9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week

The piano legend will ring in the new year at an old favorite — Palmer’s Bar. The evening will begin with a little help from friends the TH3 (8:30 p.m.) and the Jazz Outlaws (9:45 p.m.). Harris takes the stage at 11 p.m. (8 p.m. Dec. 31. 500 Cedar Av. S., Mpls. palmers-bar.com)