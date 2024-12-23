9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week
The end of the year is near with New Year’s Eve events, Festival of Trees and Kwanzaa.
Keep the holiday spirit going during the final week of this walk-through event by the Mall of America Community Foundation. More than 75 trees, decorated by organizations and businesses, are on display. (Noon-8 p.m. Thu.-Sat. & Mon.; noon-7 p.m. Sun.; noon-6 p.m. Tue. Level 3, Culinary on North, Mall of America, Bloomington. mallofamerica.com)
2. Pan-African Kwanzaa Celebration
Celebrate the principles of Kwanzaa throughout the seven-day holiday. Day one celebrates Umoja (Unity) with children, and it’s led by storytelling centered on African heritage. Each day will begin with a call of the drums and an opening ceremony followed by themed activities. (11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thu.-Dec. 31. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Mpls. midtownglobalmarket.org)
3. Sledding and S’mores
Bring your s’mores ingredients to roast over a fire, and sled into the new year with family and friends. (Noon-4 p.m. Dec. 31. Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington. threeriversparks.org)
4. New Year’s Eve at the ROC
If New Year’s Eve clubbing isn’t your thing, welcome in 2025 at this skating session with music and refreshments. (4-6 p.m. Dec. 31. Free entry, $3 skate rental. Recreation Outdoor Center, 3700 Monterey Drive, St. Louis Park. st.louisparkmn.gov)
5. Cornbread Harris & Friends
The piano legend will ring in the new year at an old favorite — Palmer’s Bar. The evening will begin with a little help from friends the TH3 (8:30 p.m.) and the Jazz Outlaws (9:45 p.m.). Harris takes the stage at 11 p.m. (8 p.m. Dec. 31. 500 Cedar Av. S., Mpls. palmers-bar.com)
6. Roseville Lutheran Church Jazz
Put on your dancing shoes for the 18th annual New Year’s Eve concert by the 18-piece RLC Jazz band. (7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Roseville Lutheran Church, 1215 W. Roselawn Av. Roseville. rlcjazz.org)
7. Brit’s Pub
The Beatles tribute band A Hard Day’s Night takes the stage to twist and shout and usher in 2025. The evening begins with local bagpiper James Sherman and includes a complimentary glass of bubbly. (6 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31. 1110 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. britspub.com)
8. The Dubliner Pub
Tom Dahill and Ginny Johnson perform traditional Irish music for the New Year’s Eve celebration. (9 p.m. Dec. 31. 2162 W. University Av., St. Paul. thedublinerpub.com)
9. 331 Club
Dance in the new year with El Drifte, Leslie Rich & the Rocket Soul Choir and the Infernos at the live music club. (9:30 p.m. Dec. 31. 331 13th Av. NE., Mpls. 331club.com)
