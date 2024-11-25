Things To Do

9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week

Holiday events begin with Small Business Saturday, tree lightings and reindeer sightings.

By Melissa Walker

Eyenga Bokamba's "Ode to Joy/Ode to the Moment" is featured in the exhibition, "Layers of Joy" at InFlux Space in the Regis Center for Art at the University of Minnesota. (Lisa Roy)

1. ‘Layers of Joy’

This group exhibition features five Minneapolis artists celebrating art and Black identity. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat. through Dec. 14, closed Thu.-Sat. InFlux Space, Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Av. S., Mpls. cla.umn.edu)

2. Winter Lighting Ceremony

Get ready for a seasonal spectacle as thousands of mini-lights, streetlight snowflakes and a 30-foot tree become illuminated for the holly jolly season. (6 p.m. Wed. Nicollet Commons Park, 12550 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. burnsvillemn.gov)

3. Visit Santa’s Reindeer

Santa’s majestic animals make an appearance for families to greet them before their annual journey around the world. Guests will have the opportunity to take pictures with the reindeer. (9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. & Dec. 7. Bachman’s, 6010 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. bachmans.com)

4. Holiday Lane

Browse through the halls of Minnesota’s largest art complex and support local artists during your seasonal shopping. Kicking off with Small Business Saturday, decorated studios will share treats. (10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21. Northrup King Building, 1500 NE. Jackson St., Mpls. northrupkingbuilding.com)

5. Cookies + Cozies

Prepare for winter reading at a meet-and-greet with authors Laura Childs, Victoria Laurie, Sam Tschida, Christine Husom and Karen Engstrom. (Noon-2 p.m. Sat. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls. onceuponacrimebooks.com)

6. Jayna Locke

The author discusses his collection of tales, “Somewhere in Minnesota.” The series of stories set against Minnesota lakes follows characters navigating life changes. (3 p.m. Sun. The Thinking Spot, 3311 County Road 101, Wayzata. thethinkingspot.us)

7. Carver County Historical Society

“The Unchosen Ones: Portraits of an American Pastoral” features photographs by R.J. Kern of young people posing with animals they raised. (Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Jan. 10. 555 W. 1st St., Waconia. carvercountyhistoricalsociety.org)

8. Holiday Crafts

Get creative and make a decoration for your home or a gift for a loved one using a variety of materials. (6 p.m. Dec. 2. Hazel Park, 945 N. Hazel St., St. Paul. stpaul.gov)

9. Drop-in Tech Help

Those flustered with navigating modern technology, software and social media can get assistance from library staff. Receive one-on-one help with tablets, smartphones, tablets and more. (4-6 p.m. Dec. 3. Ridgedale Library, 12601 Ridgedale Drive, Minnetonka. hclib.org)

Melissa Walker

