9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week
Join in literary events, a fall dinner and decorating Thanksgiving cookies.
Colder weather is in the forecast, but this musician brings warm-weather vibes with entertainment for children. Clap and sing along with familiar songs from the Beach Boys to Elvis. (10:30 a.m. Thu. Edinborough Park, 7700 York Av. S., Edina. edinamn.gov)
2. Fall Dinner: Connecting & Cultivating Community
This annual dinner in partnership with Waite House welcomes all for a meal, live performances, kids’ activities and giveaways. (5-7 p.m. Thu., Phillips Park, 2324 11th Av. S., Mpls. minneapolisparks.org)
3. Thanksgiving Cookie Decorating
Welcome the season of thankfulness with a treat. Guests can decorate turkey-shaped cookies to satisfy their sweet tooth. (10 a.m.-noon Sat. Sally Manzara Interpretive Nature Center, Sunfish Lake Park, 3554 Kelvin Av. N., Lake Elmo. sminc-lake-elmo.org)
4. Friday Night Live
Guitarist Luke LeBlanc plays at the weekly concert series. (6-8 p.m. Fri. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Av. N., Mpls. utepilsbrewing.com)
5. Red Balloon Bookshop 40th Anniversary Celebration
The bookstore honors the day with a story time dance party, face-painting music and more. (10:30 a.m. Sat. 891 Grand Av., St. Paul. redballoonbookshop.com)
6. Objects of the Fur Trade
A drop-in program about the history of Minnesota’s fur trade. See what visitors would see at a fur trading post, including beads, pelts and trading goods. (1-4 p.m. Sat. Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Nature Center Drive, Victoria. threereiversparks.org)
7. DJ Bingo
Grab trivia-savvy friends for music bingo and a chance to win prizes. (6 p.m. Sun., Mermaid Entertainment Center, 2200 Mounds View Blvd., Mounds View. eventbrite.com)
8. Open Mic Mondays
A monthly series of spoken word and poetry featuring up to 15 poets. (7 p.m. Mon. American School of Storytelling, 1762 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. americanschoolofstorytelling.com)
9. Petite Concerts
A musical experience presented by Breaching Concerts for youths where they can engage with well-known classical music selections through movement and song. (10 a.m. Tue. Galaxie Library, 14955 Galaxie Av., Apple Valley. dakotacountylibrary.libcal.com)
