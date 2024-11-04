9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week
The holiday season begins with ballet, craft shows and open studios.
Graceful dancers from Ballet Co.Laboratory present a one-hour performance and demonstration. The troupe will perform excerpts from the “Nutcracker in Wonderland” which weaves together “The Nutcracker” and “Alice in Wonderland.” (Noon Tue. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul. landmarkcenter.org)
2. Holly Jolly Market
The holiday shopping season is here with a wide variety of opportunities to shop for unique items. More than 30 eco-friendly vendors will have vintage and repurposed furniture, holiday décor and more. (9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. 101 Market, 8980 Quantrelle Av. NE., Otsego, Minn. nathes101market.com/)
3. Open Casket
Though the name might suggest something else, this is an open studio event for the Casket Art Building. Throughout the weekend, view works from local artists and enjoy music and food from trucks. A speakeasy cocktail bar benefits the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District. (5-10 p.m. Fri.; noon-8 p.m. Sat.; noon-5 p.m. Sun. 681 17th Av. NE., Mpls. casketarts.com)
4. Ales 4 Tails
Taste handcrafted ales and support rescue animals at this fundraiser. For every beer sold, Urban Growler Brewing Co. will donate $1 to Ruff Start Rescue. The organization will be on-site with information on adoptable animals. (5:30-7:30 p.m. Thu. 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul. urbangrowlerbrewing.com)
5. Marcie R. Rendon
The author, playwright and member of the White Earth Nation discusses the importance of representation in storytelling. The author’s books, including “Girl Gone Missing,” will be available for sale. (10 a.m. Fri. Norway House, 913 E. Franklin Av., Mpls. norwayhouse.org)
6. Ladies Weekend
Gather the girlfriends for a weekend of dancing at Glo nightclub, giveaways and live entertainment. (8 p.m.-1 a.m. Fri.-Sat. 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake. mysticlake.com)
7. Crystal Holiday Craft Show
The season of giving is the perfect time to find one of a kind items for loved ones. This show will feature local entrepreneurs and artisans with products ranging from jewelry and art to body care products. The first 50 adult guests will receive swag bags. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Drive N., Crystal. thehandsthatshape.com)
8. Holiday Farmers Market
The weather may be cooler, but there are still seasonal goods around. Shop inside the Bachman’s greenhouse for produce, crafts and sweet treats. (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. Bachman’s, 2600 N. White Bear Av., Maplewood. bachmans.com)
9. Augsburg Orchestra
The student orchestra will perform the world premiere of a new arrangement of three compositions from the 18th-century Peruvian Codex Martínez Compañón for strings, flute and percussion with the debut of director Mark Elliot Bergman. (7 p.m. Mon. Sateren Auditorium, 1977 S. 7th ½ St., Mpls. augsburg.edu)
