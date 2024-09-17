9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week
It’s a weekend of festival fun, celebrating everything from the harvest to beer and community.
Celebrate the harvest moon with food and moon cake tasting, artistic performances and cultural booths. Wordsmiths can participate in a poetry contest. (1-6 p.m. Sat., China Friendship Garden, Phalen Regional Park, 1624 Phalen Drive, St. Paul, chinainsight.info)
2. Jeffrey M. Sauve
The author discusses “Murder at Minnesota Point.” The book tells the true story of a young unidentified woman found slain on the shore at Minnesota Point in Duluth. (5-6:30 p.m. Thu., Scott County Historical Society, 235 Fuller St. S., Shakopee, scottcountyhistory.org)
3. Park After Dark
Learn about nighttime nature with entomologist Jessica Miller. See how insects and animals live nocturnally on a ranger-led hike through the forest and riverbanks. (8-10:30 p.m. Fri., Crosby Farm, 2595 Crosby Farm Road, St. Paul, parkconnection.org)
4. Nordic Vintage Market
This annual sale of vintage items includes hand-knit items, home goods, sweaters and holiday gifts. (9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fri.-Sat., New City Church, 3104 16th Av. S., Mpls., ingebretsens.com)
5. Fulton Oktoberfest
Enjoy two weekends of an authentic Bavarian-based beer experience. In addition to specialty beers, German festivities include music, handcrafted food, games and a Kinderhaus for kids. (4-10 p.m. Fri. & Sept. 27; noon-10 p.m. Sat. & Sept. 28, Fulton Brewing, 2540 NE. 2nd St., Mpls., www.fultonbeer.com)
6. Marine Mills Folk School Festival
This day of hands-on activities and entertainment gives people the experience of folk school life. Activities include clogging, West African drumming, demonstrations and opportunities to shop from vendors. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., 550 Pine St., Marine on St. Croix, marinemillsfolkschool.org)
7. Linden Hills Festival
The bike parade returns this year. Children can decorate their bikes with free décor, then bike around the park to kick off the event. Other attractions include entertainment, used book sale, beer garden, kid zone and food trucks. (Noon-8 p.m. Sat., 3100 W. 43rd St., Mpls., lindenhills.org)
8. Gatsby at 100
The Friends of the St. Paul Library’s annual McDermott Lecture presents Anne Margaret Daniel. She has published widely on the topics of F. Scott Fitzgerald and Bob Dylan. Her talk is titled “‘I want to write something new — something extraordinary:’ 100 Years of Gatsby.” (6:30-8:30 p.m. Tue., free, advance registration is requested, Highland Park Community Center, 1974 Ford Pkwy., St. Paul, thefriends.org)
9. St. Paul Garden Club Flower Show
This year’s show theme is “Hofu,” a Japanese word meaning abundance, plenty or bounty. The show features entries in floral design and photography submitted by club members that will be viewed by judges from the Garden Club of America. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tue.-Sept. 26, Bonsai Room, Como Zoo & Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul, comozooconservatory.org)
Free tickets! Sign up for the Star Tribune Going Out newsletter to enter a drawing to win free tickets to Twin Cities events at startribune.com/goingout.
Have a free event? Email events@startribune.com three weeks in advance of publication for consideration.
Review: Duluth writer and ‘America’s government teacher’ Sharon McMahon’s book is a fun dive into history
Local nonfiction: “The Small and the Mighty” shines spotlight on the folks who make history, but not history books.