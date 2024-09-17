9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week

The Friends of the St. Paul Library’s annual McDermott Lecture presents Anne Margaret Daniel. She has published widely on the topics of F. Scott Fitzgerald and Bob Dylan. Her talk is titled “‘I want to write something new — something extraordinary:’ 100 Years of Gatsby.” (6:30-8:30 p.m. Tue., free, advance registration is requested, Highland Park Community Center, 1974 Ford Pkwy., St. Paul, thefriends.org)