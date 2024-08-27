9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week
Outdoor fun this week includes movies, music and a singalong.
Bring a blanket or chair for a movie under the moon and stars. This week’s screening is “Barbie,” starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. (7 p.m. Thu., Target Field Station, 335 N. 5th St., Mpls., mplsdowntown.com)
2. Princess Singalong
Bring your best vocals and sing popular tunes from princess movies. (6 p.m. Wed., Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Av. S., Edina, edinamn.gov)
3. Bridgerton Days
Inspired by the popular Netflix show, costumed guides take Minneapolis Institute of Art visitors back to Regency-era London in this event. In addition to looking at the museum’s collection, enjoy art-making, lemonade and live musical guests. (6-8 p.m. Thu., 1-3 p.m. Sat., 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., artsmia.org)
4. Music in the Park
Band of Praise performs at the Minnehaha Bandstand. The New Orleans brass band plays classic Dixieland music. (7 p.m. Thu., Minnehaha Regional Park, 4801 S. Minnehaha Drive, Mpls., minneapolisparks.org)
5. Play Nintendo Tour
Enjoy this interactive experience where guests can play Nintendo Switch games, complete activities and get swag. (10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Mon.; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun., Mall of America, Bloomington, mallofamerica.com)
6. Boyce Upholt
The author converses with John Anfinson on his new book, “The Great River: The Making & Unmaking of the Mississippi.” The book details the history of how humans have attempted to conquer and control the Mississippi River. (6 p.m. Fri., Milkweed Books, 1011 Washington Av. S., Mpls., milkweed.org )
7. Minneapolis Vintage Market
This outdoor market includes crafters, makers and Minneapolis Vintage Market vendors. A breakfast burrito pop-up, Quince MPLS Market, also will be on hand for hungry shoppers. (10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., North Market, 4414 Humboldt Av. N., Mpls., mplsvintagemarket.com)
8. Open Studio Saturdays
Artists and galleries open their doors for guests for art appreciation. View and shop for locally made artwork in a variety of media. (Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays, Northrup King Building, 1500 NE. Jackson St., Mpls., northrupkingbuilding.com)
9. Wayzata Depot Museum
Operated by the Wayzata Historical Society, the local landmark was a stop as part of the Great Northern Railway. Built in 1906, the building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1981 and contains historical exhibits and memorabilia. (Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through December, 402 E. Lake St., Wayzata, wayzatahistoricalsociety.org)
Have a free event? Email events@startribune.com three weeks in advance of publication for consideration.
