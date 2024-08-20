Things To Do

9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week

As summer wanes, leave the house for festivals, water ski shows and block parties.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 20, 2024 at 10:00AM
Ever Galvez created chalk art at 2023's Let's Chalk in Monticello. (Let's Chalk Festival)

1. Monticello, Let’s Chalk

Chalk art festivals are popular summer attractions and Monticello, Minn., celebrates its third year of street art by professionals, amateurs and enthusiasts. Watch 2-D and 3-D works come to life, along with music, food and beverage vendors. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Monticello Community Center, 505 Walnut St., facebook.com)

2. Bounce Houses in the Park

Send the kiddos jumping for glee through inflatables. Grown-ups can bring a blanket and snack to keep watch or eat from a local food truck. (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thu., City Park, 810 2nd Av. SW., Cambridge, Minn. ci.cambridge.mn.us)

3. Twin Cities River Rats

Grab the lawn chairs for a thrilling water ski show. This year’s 45th production is “Ratagascar: A Little Wild.” (7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29, 1758 West River Road N., Mpls., tcriverrats.com)

4. Park After Dark

Explore what goes on in nature after dark. Entomologist Jessica Miller shares knowledge of insects and St. Paul Parks educator Mary Henke-Haney teaches about bats. (8-10:30 p.m. Fri., Crosby Farm, 2595 Crosby Farm Road, St. Paul, parkconnection.org)

5. Clothing Swap

Clean out your closet and refresh your wardrobe with gently used items. Participants can bring up to 10 items in clean and wearable condition to exchange for other garments. (10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4842 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., tangletown.org)

6. Elizabeth Heider

The author appears at a meet-and-greet for her new book, “May the Wolf Die.” Set in Italy, the Jane Harper mystery series follows a detective haunted by her family’s past. (Noon-2 p.m. Sat., Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls., onceuponacrimebooks.com)

7. Frogtown Arts Festival

The festival has grown and will be held outside the newly opened 825 Arts building. Local artists will run workshops and sell their works. Enjoy musical performances, local food and a vendor zone. (1-8 p.m. Sun., 825 W. University Av., St. Paul, frogtownaf.org)

8. Rhythm and Beats Block Party

Enjoy this back-to-school celebration and community gathering. DJs will spin tunes while guests engage in games, sidewalk chalk art, blow bubble fun and food vendors. Community resource information will be available, and the first 100 children will receive backpacks filled with school items. (4-8 p.m. Sun., North Market, 4414 Humboldt Av. N., Mpls., facebook.com)

9. Treats ‘n Tunes

Caribbean music group Pan-Handlers Steel Drum Band performs at the new summer music series. Guests can also enjoy free ice cream and yard games. (6-8 p.m. Tue., Schroeder’s Acres Park, 12320 Boone Av., Savage, cityofsavage.com)

