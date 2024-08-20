9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week
As summer wanes, leave the house for festivals, water ski shows and block parties.
Chalk art festivals are popular summer attractions and Monticello, Minn., celebrates its third year of street art by professionals, amateurs and enthusiasts. Watch 2-D and 3-D works come to life, along with music, food and beverage vendors. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Monticello Community Center, 505 Walnut St., facebook.com)
2. Bounce Houses in the Park
Send the kiddos jumping for glee through inflatables. Grown-ups can bring a blanket and snack to keep watch or eat from a local food truck. (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thu., City Park, 810 2nd Av. SW., Cambridge, Minn. ci.cambridge.mn.us)
3. Twin Cities River Rats
Grab the lawn chairs for a thrilling water ski show. This year’s 45th production is “Ratagascar: A Little Wild.” (7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29, 1758 West River Road N., Mpls., tcriverrats.com)
4. Park After Dark
Explore what goes on in nature after dark. Entomologist Jessica Miller shares knowledge of insects and St. Paul Parks educator Mary Henke-Haney teaches about bats. (8-10:30 p.m. Fri., Crosby Farm, 2595 Crosby Farm Road, St. Paul, parkconnection.org)
5. Clothing Swap
Clean out your closet and refresh your wardrobe with gently used items. Participants can bring up to 10 items in clean and wearable condition to exchange for other garments. (10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4842 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., tangletown.org)
6. Elizabeth Heider
The author appears at a meet-and-greet for her new book, “May the Wolf Die.” Set in Italy, the Jane Harper mystery series follows a detective haunted by her family’s past. (Noon-2 p.m. Sat., Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls., onceuponacrimebooks.com)
7. Frogtown Arts Festival
The festival has grown and will be held outside the newly opened 825 Arts building. Local artists will run workshops and sell their works. Enjoy musical performances, local food and a vendor zone. (1-8 p.m. Sun., 825 W. University Av., St. Paul, frogtownaf.org)
8. Rhythm and Beats Block Party
Enjoy this back-to-school celebration and community gathering. DJs will spin tunes while guests engage in games, sidewalk chalk art, blow bubble fun and food vendors. Community resource information will be available, and the first 100 children will receive backpacks filled with school items. (4-8 p.m. Sun., North Market, 4414 Humboldt Av. N., Mpls., facebook.com)
9. Treats ‘n Tunes
Caribbean music group Pan-Handlers Steel Drum Band performs at the new summer music series. Guests can also enjoy free ice cream and yard games. (6-8 p.m. Tue., Schroeder’s Acres Park, 12320 Boone Av., Savage, cityofsavage.com)
Free tickets! Sign up for the Star Tribune Going Out newsletter to enter a drawing to win free tickets to Twin Cities events at startribune.com/goingout.
Have a free event? Email events@startribune.com three weeks in advance of publication for consideration.
Highlights for Aug. 22-28 include Zach Bryan, Chance the Rapper, Blake Shelton, Ruthie Foster, Alice Cooper, Ludacris and the War and Treaty.