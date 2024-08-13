Things To Do
9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week
Bridges and trains are the theme of the day when guests can learn the history behind the Stone Arch Bridge and how it was built to bring trains into the city. Learn about transportation and structures through hands-on activities with the Minnesota Department of Transportation outreach team. (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Mpls., mnhs.org/millcity)
2. An Evening of Poetry and Song
Sharon Chmielarz reads her work “To Joseph the Dreamer, the Pretty Boy” and poems about Galileo’s daughter, while accompanied by Diane Jarvi. Pianist Jim Reilly and tenor Ben Cooper perform and Peggy Linrud presents new poems. (6:30 p.m. Thu., Alliance Française, 227 Colfax Av., Mpls., afmsp.org)
3. Praxis Artist Talking Series
Photographer Debra Fisher Goldstein releases her new book, “Raised on the Midways of Mid-America,” a behind-the-scenes look at nomadic carnival life. The artist talk and book release are held during an opening reception for Fisher Goldstein’s coordinating exhibit and a book signing follows. The opening reception also features new shows, “The Shadow Aspect” and “Motion > Blur.” (7 p.m. Thu., opening reception for the new shows, Sat. 6-8 p.m., 2601 27th Av. S., Mpls., praxisphotocenter.org)
4. All About Joy Block Party
Reviving Roots Therapy & Wellness celebrates its fifth anniversary with games, art healing, food and music. The event supports the Flourish Fund, which provides free and reduced-cost mental health services. (3-8 p.m. Fri., Reviving Roots Therapy & Wellness, 1624 Harmon Place, Mpls., eventbrite.com)
5. Arts in the Park
Artists and crafters show their works against the beauty of the outdoors. Peruse and shop a variety of clothing, artisanal cuisine, beauty products and art. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Purgatory Creek Park, 13001 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, edenprairie.org)
6. Ready, Set, Thrive Community Wellness Fair
Thumbs Up and FastTrackerMN invite the community to a day of self-care. Learn about healthy living from local organizations and participate in activities including rock painting, bracelet making and more. (1-4 p.m. Sat., Mary Ann Young Center and Aquatore Park, 9150 Central Av. NE., Blaine, thumbsupformentalhealth.org)
7. Autoptic Festival
This independent festival celebrates DIY print culture. The two-day event features panel discussions, workshops, book signings and a floor show with more than 100 artists. (Exhibition floor show; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., Coffman Memorial Union, 300 Washington Av. SE., Mpls.; panels and programming: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., Minneapolis College of Art and Design, 2501 Stevens Av. S., Mpls., autoptic.org)
8. Asian Street Food Night Market
Put on your stretchy pants and prepare your taste buds for this tasty affair. Vendors will offer a variety of Asian foods including mango sticky rice and noodle and meat dishes. Entertainment includes games, cornhole, lion dance shows and music. (3-11 p.m. Sat., 1-10 p.m. Sun., 425 Rice St., St. Paul, asianstreetnightmarket.org)
9. Family Fun Day
Get into the Olympic spirit with “Go Outside Games.” Sports and wellness activities include an obstacle course, inflatables and more. (11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun., Target Field Station, 335 N. 5th St., Mpls., mplsdowntown.com)
