1. Minnehaha Falls Art Fair

New this year is the Vintage & Funky Fest as the event expands to the south side of the waterfall. See artisans and vendors with unique artwork, vintage clothing and collectibles. The zero waste event also includes live entertainment, family activities, food trucks and traditional artists. (3-8 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., minnehahafallsartfair.com)

2. Fete des Lacs

Centerville's weeklong festival is packed with entertainment for all. With the theme of "Shoot for the Moon," guests can enjoy live music, public safety night, the Bald Eagle Waterski Show, fireworks, kickball tournaments and more. (6 p.m. Wed., 5:30 p.m. Thu., 5 p.m. Fri., 7:30 a.m. Sat., noon Sun. Various locations throughout Centerville, fetedeslacs.org)

3. Movie Night

Watch "Trolls" on the outdoor stadium video board at Viking Lakes. Enjoy food, activities and enter a raffle for a free oil change. (5 p.m. Wed., Viking Lakes, 815 Vikings Pkwy., Eagan, eaganmn.com)

4. Open Sing

Warm up your vocal cords and gather with local singers and musicians for an evening of song. Each week music lovers gather to perform different works and hear from different charities to which guests can contribute. This week features Gabriel Faure's "Requiem." (7 p.m. Wednesdays through July 31, St. George's Episcopal Church, 5224 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park, opensings.org)

5. Beach Party

In celebration of Park and Recreation Month, families are beckoned to the beach for aquatic fun. Bring your towel and swimsuit for swimming, games, crafts and more. (11 a.m.-2 p.m. Fri., Sand Point Beach, 14349 Crest Av. NE., Prior Lake, priorlakemn.gov)

6. History Cruze Car Show

Each week owners show off vintage automobiles. There also are vendors, food and performances by Forrest Miller & the Lodge Boys and the Gawd Awful Boys. (6-10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 20. On 7th Avenue between 1st & Henry streets, North St. Paul, historycruzer.com)

7. Two Rivers Art Fair

Rumriver Art Center's art festival has a new location this year. Moving to the Draw in Ramsey, the festival will include local and visiting artists featuring their works in a variety of media. The event also includes demonstrations, classes and music. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., the Draw, 7401 E. Ramsey Pkwy., Ramsey, rumriverart.com)

8. Mondays at Moore

Singer-songwriter Matt Hannah performs at the summer concert series. Learn about bike safety in a bike rodeo for ages 12 and under. The featured food truck is Flamingos Ice Cream. (Bike rodeo 5-7 p.m., concert at 7 p.m. Mon., Moore Lake Park, 5890 Central Av. NE., Fridley, fridleymn.gov)

9. Music in the Park

Homegrown family-friendly music duo Todd 'n' Tina perform in the Inver Grove Heights concert series. (10:30 a.m. Tue., South Valley Park, 2810 70th St. E., Inver Grove Heights, ighmn.gov)

