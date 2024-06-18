1. Champlin Summer Series

A rocking evening with tunes provided by the Good, the Bad & the Funky. Onsite food and beverages provided by the Lookout Bar and Grill, Elm Creek Brewing Co. and Cullens Ice Cream. (6-9 p.m. Thu., Mississippi Crossings, 307 East River Pkwy., Champlin, ci.champlin.mn.us)

2. Rondo Juneteenth Celebration

With the theme "The Music of Rondo," the program pays special recognition to Walker West Music Academy with performances from alumni and current students. Also exhibits for children, vendor booths and food trucks. (Noon-5 p.m. Wed., Rondo Commemorative Plaza, 820 Rondo Av., St. Paul, rcodemn.org)

3. Maple Grove Juneteenth

Mayor Mark Steffenson welcomes guests for an evening of live music by Pan Dimensions, Edward Dennard and Chase & Ovation. There also will be food trucks, kids' activities and a Black-owned vendor fair. (5-9 p.m. Wed., Town Green, 7991 Main St. N., Maple Grove, maplegrovemn.gov)

4. Pride Patio Party

Meet representatives from local queer-owned businesses and organizations. Enjoy snacks, beverages and giveaways. (4-6 p.m. Thu., free, RSVP requested. The Coven Eat Street, 2429 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., thecoven.com)

5. Community Art & Info Fair

This is a meet-and-greet with community and arts organizations for those seeking to volunteer, get active or enhance their creativity. Art and craft vendors also will be there with a variety of items for sale. (4-7 p.m. Thu., Huset Park West, 519 Mill St., Columbia Heights, columbiaheightsmn.gov)

6. Parkers Lake Play Day

Put on your bathing suit and grab a towel and sunscreen for Plymouth's summer beach series with interactive activities. (6-8:30 p.m. Fri., Parkers Lake Park, 15205 County Road 6, Plymouth, plymouthmn.gov)

7. Upper Midwest Koi Club Koi Show

Koi hobbyists compete for awards in this annual show. Guests can view the different varieties of the Japanese fish, attend educational talks and kids can participate in a coloring contest. (2-7 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Sun., Recreation Outdoor Center, 3700 Monterey Drive, St. Louis Park, uppermidwestkoiclub.org)

8. White Bear Lake Classic & Vintage Boat Show

Spend the day lakeside viewing vintage and classic non-motorized and motorized boats as well as a nautical market. The event is part of Manitou Days, White Bear Lakes' community festival. (10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., 4391 Lake Av. S., White Bear Lake. explorewhitebear.org)

9. Goldstein Museum of Design

The exhibit "Firsthand: Contemporary Craft in Context" has more than 75 items on display. The loan-based exhibit showcases knitwear, pottery, youth-built boats and more. (10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tue.-Sat., ends Aug. 3, 1985 Buford Av., St. Paul, design.umn.edu)

