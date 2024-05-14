1. Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge Spring Celebration

Immerse yourself in the natural world and learn about birds, native plants and pollinators. Diversions include an insect presentation, live bee display, interpretive booths, crafts and a food truck. (10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., Oak Savanna Learning Center, 16797 289th Av. NW, Zimmerman, Minn., fws.gov/refuge/sherburne)

2. Explore Your Parks Night

Warmer weather beckon families and friends to parks for exercise and playgrounds. Albertville invites the public to see all that area parks offer. View public works displays, meet Albertville Royalty and fire department staff and enjoy entertainment by Touch of Magic. (6-8 p.m. Thu., Oakside Park, 10820 Kantar Court NE.; Villas Park, 10365 Kali Av. NE, and Winter Park, 10381 64th St. NE., Albertville, Minn., albertvillemn.gov)

3. Volunteer Tree Planting

Arbor Month continues with the need for helpful hands to plant trees to restore the canopy and beautify Martin Luther King Recreation Center. (4-7 p.m. Fri., 271 N. Mackubin St., St. Paul, stpaul.gov)

4. Big Rig Day

Large vehicles with flashing lights and loud sirens are on view. Take pictures in and around a variety of vehicles. Inside the library take part in reading and coloring. (9:30-11:30 a.m. Sat., Hardwood Creek Library, 19955 Forest Road N., Forest Lake, washcolib.libcal.com)

5. 1914 Historic Town Hall Open House

The Eagan Historical Society opens for the first open house tours of the season. Learn what Eagan was like before it became a bustling suburb. See displays describing farming and first settlers and find out how the city's roadways got their names. (11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun., 3805 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan, cityofeagan.com)

6. Environmental Fun Fair & Migration Celebration

Participate in crafts, games and activities to engage the community in environmental stewardship. Learn about the natural world through displays and exhibits. (11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., Springbrook Nature Center, 100 85th Av., NE., Fridley, springbrooknaturecenter.org)

7. Art in the Community

Educator and Museum of Russian Art volunteer Carol Veldman Rudie gives a lecture, "Body, Wellness, and Sports Through Art." The discussion will focus on how visual art forms communicate societal ideals regarding exercise, focusing on the body in Russian and Soviet art. (6 p.m. Mon., free, advance registration requested. Pearl Park Recreation Center, 414 E. Diamond Lake Road, Mpls., tmora.org)

8. Watch Terrible Films Club

Bad movies can be just as memorable as blockbusters. Once a month, 56 Brewing invites film buffs to poke fun at plot holes and laugh at poor acting as they screen historically awful films. (7-9 p.m. Mon., 3055 Columbia Av. NE., Mpls., 56brewing.com)

9. Volunteer Gardening

Hone your gardening skills in this edible landscape of plants. Volunteers work the Blooming Sunshine food forest, which is a garden for those who wish to harvest or plant food. (5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through September. Lomianki Park, 80 39th Av. NE., Columbia Heights. heightsnext.org)

