1. Minnesota Songkran Festival

Travel budget looking a little light? The Thai Cultural Council of Minnesota brings its country to the State Capitol grounds for a celebration of cultural diversity. Taste authentic foods, shop from vendors and enjoy music and dance performances. There's also a papaya eating contest. (10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul, thaiculturemn.us)

2. Oak Hill Park Splash Pad

Cool down the children and tire them out as well at this 2,350-square-foot aquatic attraction. Kids can play with bubbling hoses, sprinkler arches and water nozzles. (10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily Fri.-Sept. 3, $1 for non-St. Louis Park residents, 3201 Rhode Island Av. S., St. Louis Park, stlouisparkmn.gov)

3. Open Saturdays

If you missed out on last weekend's Art-A-Whirl, there's still a chance to check out works from local artists without the large crowds. Each Saturday the Northrup King Building opens its studios, galleries and boutiques for guests. (Noon-4 p.m., Saturdays, 1500 NE. Jackson St., Mpls., northrupkingbuilding.com)

4. Crafternoon

Having trouble completing projects at home? Join this group! Bring your own knitting or other preferred craft and gather with others to complete projects. (2-4 p.m. May 24 and May 31, Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St., Wayzata. hclib.org)

5. Burnsville Public Works Open House

Get close-up looks at all the cool vehicles with sirens and flashing lights. The maintenance facility shows off the trucks and equipment used to operate water and sewer systems, prune trees, plow streets and maintain parks. Eat a snack from Cookie Dough Bliss or El Paisa Taqueria. (3:30-7 p.m. Thu., 13713 Frontier Court, burnsvillemn.gov)

6. Dan Ferstenou

St. Paul acoustic musician plays vintage '60s through the music of today. (7 p.m. Thu., Wicked Wort Brewing Co., 4185 W. Broadway, Robbinsdale, wickedwortbreingco.com)

7. Creators of Color

Facilitators host monthly gathering for adults to nurture creative expression through dance and movement, gardening, song circles and spoken word. A social hour follows. (6-8:30 p.m. Sat., Eden Prairie Art Center, 7650 Equitable Drive, edenprairie.org)

8. Memorial Day Event

Remember a loved one by tying a ribbon on the Living Memory Tree. Activities on the grounds include music, refreshments, genealogy researching and designing/writing postcards to veterans. (Noon-4 p.m. Mon., Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., lakewoodcemetery.org)

9. Lord Fletcher's

The patio is open for live music on Lake Minnetonka. Opening weekend includes music from Rough House Rox, Billy Johnson, Ali & Joe and Kris Vox, a vocalist from the metal band Hairball. (6 p.m. Thu., 3 p.m. Sat.-Mon., 3746 Sunset Drive, Spring Park, lordfletchers.com)

Free tickets! Sign up for the Star Tribune Going Out newsletter to enter a drawing to win free tickets to Twin Cities events at startribune.com/goingout