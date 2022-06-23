A southern Minnesota woman has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison and ordered to pay restitution for embezzling more than $880,000 while working at several Denny's restaurants in the Twin Cities and Wisconsin and then for a Rochester construction company.

Kimberly Sue Peterson-Janovec, 59, of Kenyon, was sentenced Wednesday in Minneapolis by U.S. District Chief Judge John Tunheim after a jury convicted her four months ago of 13 counts of wire fraud, two counts of mail fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft, three counts of making and subscribing a false tax return, and three counts of failure to file individual tax returns.

The 9¼-year sentence also calls for Peterson-Janovec to pay back to her victims more than $1 million and be under court supervision for three years once she leaves prison.

Previously, Peterson-Janovec was sentenced to about 4½ years in prison for a federal fraud conviction from 1998 for embezzling more than $950,000 from another former employer. She spent some of that money on cars, jewelry, clothing, real estate and two janitorial service franchises.

In her latest fraud case, Peterson-Janovec used the money to finance her hobbies and make a down payment on a home. The indictment said she also spent the money on jewelry, concert tickets, apparel and in other ways.

Prosecutors say Peterson-Janovec also committed tax crimes throughout her fraud scheme, which led to more than $160,000 in unpaid taxes.

In a filing ahead of sentencing, defense attorney Wyatt Arneson argued for his client to receive a prison term of no more than 6¼ years. Arneson said Peterson-Janovec "has a big heart" as demonstrated by her running an animal rescue from her home for many years.

The prosecution branded Peterson-Janovec as a "recidivist fraudster [who] embodies the 'fool me once' maxim," according to a court filing.

After her arrest and jailing, Peterson-Janovec made calls "to manipulate and intimidate witnesses," the prosecutors wrote. She leaned on witnesses to stop cooperating with the government and "used government witnesses to access her financial accounts," the filing continued.

She also wrote "an upsetting letter to her father about the ongoing investigation," according to the prosecution.

Her efforts "to manipulate her family had grave consequences," the filing noted. "Her elderly father's health has significantly deteriorated due to his tangential involvement in her criminal activity and [from] the stress she caused him from her outreach."

Ultimately, the court had to limit Peterson-Janovec's communications from jail to her counsel.

According to the evidence presented at trial:

In 2014, Peterson-Janovec became director of operations for MI5 Inc., a Denny's franchisee that owned and operated eight restaurants in Minnesota and Wisconsin. For the next five years, she embezzled money from MI5 and parent Denny's by submitting false requests for vendor payments and then diverting the funds to herself.

She also issued to herself unauthorized compensation using the names of departed employees.

MI5 Inc. detected the fraud in July 2019 and fired her. In early 2020, Peterson-Janovec lied about her work experience and landed a new job with the family-owned All Craft Exteriors construction company in Rochester.

She started as a bookkeeper and eventually was promoted to general manager. Peterson-Janovec then carried out a similar scheme to the one she used while working for MI5 Inc. This netted Peterson-Janovec another $350,000 in as little as 18 months.