A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to more than 9 1⁄ 2 years in prison for shooting a good Samaritan who stopped in Minneapolis to give his would-be attacker a ride and then stealing his vehicle.

Jerome L. Swanson, who has been homeless since he was 16, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis after pleading guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Chief District Judge John Tunheim's sentence also includes five years of supervised release for Swanson once he leaves prison.

Prior to sentencing, prosecutors pushed in writing for Swanson to receive a prison term of 11 1⁄ 2 years, arguing that anything less "does not hold the defendant accountable for the gravity of the crime" carried out on June 5, 2021. He was arrested two days later.

"He carjacked a good Samaritan who offered him a ride," the prosecution noted, "shot the man and then nearly ran over him when he fled with the victim's car."

Defense attorney Douglas Micko countered in his filing that Swanson should receive a seven-year prison term. Micko wrote about Swanson living on the streets since he was 16, when his adoptive parents kicked him out of the house. He also pointed to the trauma of learning that his birth mother had been murdered by a stranger and her body dumped in Northfield in 2005, when he was 4 years old.

The defense argument included Swanson's difficulties adjusting to being a Black child being raised by white parents in a Twin Cities suburb, and his abuses of drugs and alcohol throughout his teenage years and into adulthood.

At the same time, Micko acknowledged his client made "one of the biggest mistakes of his life" when he pulled a gun while the vehicle was stopped in an alley.