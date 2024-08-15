88-year-old victim in Boar's Head deli meat outbreak underscores risks for those most vulnerable

Ashley Solberg of Minnesota sued Boar's Head on Aug. 7, claiming she ''nearly lost her unborn child,'' according to documents filed in federal court. She said she was 35 weeks pregnant with her second child in May when she bought deli meat produced by Boar's Head and sold at a Publix market in Hollywood, Florida. After returning to Minnesota, Solberg became severely ill with a listeria infection that was confirmed to match the outbreak strain. She was hospitalized for six days and received antibiotics for more than a week, the lawsuit said.