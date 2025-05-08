80 years ago World War II in Europe was over. Celebrating V-E Day is now tinged with some dread

LONDON — Even if the end of World War II in Europe spawned one of the most joyous days the continent ever lived, Thursday's 80th anniversary of V-E Day is haunted as much by the specter of current-day conflict as it celebrates the defeat of ultimate evil.
Hitler's Nazi Germany had finally surrendered after a half-decade of invading other European powers and propagating racial hatred that led to genocide, the Holocaust and the murdering of millions.
That surrender and the explosion of hope for a better life is being celebrated with parades in London and Paris and towns across Europe while even the leaders of erstwhile mortal enemies France and Germany are bonding again.
Yet even if European enemies thrived — to the extent that the 27-nation European Union even won the 2012 Nobel Peace Prize — the outlook has turned gloomy over the past year.
Bodies continue to pile up in Ukraine, where Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion started the worst war on the continent since 1945. The rise of the hard right in several EU member states is putting the founding democratic principles of the bloc under increasing pressure.
And even NATO, that trans-Atlantic military alliance that assured peace in Europe under the U.S. nuclear umbrella and its military clout, is under internal strain rarely seen since its inception.
''The time of Europe's carefree comfort, joyous unconcern is over. Today is the time of European mobilization around our fundamental values and our security,'' Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said at a Dutch memorial event in the lead-up to the celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of V-E Day on May 8, 1945.
It makes this unlikely stretch of peace in Europe anything but a given.