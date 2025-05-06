80 years after World War II, Germany is still painstakingly searching for its fallen soldiers

HALBE, Germany — In a forest near Berlin, the remains of 107 fallen Wehrmacht soldiers were ceremoniously interred last week. High school students placed white gerbera daisies on small black coffins, and German soldiers lowered them respectfully into a large, freshly dug grave as a military band played a solemn tune.
Hundreds of villagers and relatives of the fallen watched silently, some wiping tears off their cheeks, as the soldiers who died in one of the last large World War II battles fighting for Adolf Hitler's army got their final resting place.
The gestures of remembrance are part of a long, complicated — and sometimes controversial — effort to bring the German dead to rest, 80 years after a war that Nazi Germany started.
It's still not the end — much work remains to identify the dead and notify any surviving family members.
Across Europe, in forests, fields and beneath old farmland, the remains of German soldiers are still being found, exhumed and reburied by teams from a nonprofit organization called the Volksbund Deutsche Kriegsgräberfürsorge, or German War Graves Commission, which has been doing this work for decades.
A search for the dead
As the world pauses this week to mark the 80th anniversary of the war's end, the continued search is a reminder that the conflict's legacy is not only historical or political, it is also physical and unfinished, still unfolding in the ground beneath Europe's surface.
''It's very, very important that this is still being done,'' said Martina Seiger, 57, whose grandfather's bones were found and buried a few years ago.