80 years after the liberation from the Nazis, the Dutch commemorate the victims of war

In The Hague, a few hundred people gathered for an alternative commemoration. A group of civil servants organized May 4 inclusive, an event to remember all victims of conflict, frustrated with the Dutch government's response to the conflict in Gaza. According to the association's website, the official event is too restrictive. ''We commemorate both the victims of the past and the victims of today, regardless of where, by whom or when the war, genocide, persecution or oppression took place. We do not want to exclude anyone, all victims are given a place.''