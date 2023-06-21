An 8-year-old girl shot Tuesday night in St. Paul is expected to survive.
Officers went to a residence on the 800 block of Bradley Street at about 10:15 p.m. after getting a call about a shooting.
When they arrived, they found the girl with apparent gunshot wounds, said police spokesman Mike Ernster.
Paramedics took the girl to Regions Hospital. Preliminary information is that her injuries are not life-threatening, Ernster said.
Meanwhile, police are still trying to determine how she was shot and who was responsible, Ernster said.
No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning, Ernster said.
