FORT WORTH, Texas — Eight people were wounded early Sunday in a shooting near a Fort Worth car wash in which it appears multiple guns were used, police said.
Police said in a statement that the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and were in stable condition. Police said no suspects were in custody.
Police said that an officer in the area heard gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. and when officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.
Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes said officers provided medical care to the injured on arrival.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Massachusetts police ID suspects in armed highway standoff
The Massachusetts State Police have identified eight of the 11 males who were arrested following an hourslong armed standoff that partially shut down Interstate 95.
Variety
Joey Chestnut sets new record at post-pandemic hot dog race
Chowdown champ Joey "Jaws" Chestnut broke his own record to gulp to a 14th win in the men's Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sunday, while Michelle Lesco took the women's title.
Nation
Governor: Heat death toll at least 95 in Oregon alone
A Pacific Northwest heat wave has killed at least 95 people in Oregon alone, a number that state's governor called "absolutely unacceptable."
Nation
Fireworks blast in Ocean City causes minor injuries
Fireworks were unintentionally detonated as they were being set up for an Independence Day show in Ocean City, Maryland, leaving employees of the fireworks company with minor injuries, authorities said Sunday.
Nation
Drilling nearly done to demolish rest of collapsed condo
Demolition specialists bored holes for explosive charges Sunday as they prepared to bring down the precarious but still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building. The work has suspended the search-and-rescue mission, but officials said it would eventually open up new areas for rescue teams to explore.