Wires

8 of 11 members of Mexico's Supreme Court say they will resign in protest of controversial judicial overhaul

8 of 11 members of Mexico's Supreme Court say they will resign in protest of controversial judicial overhaul.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 31, 2024 at 4:28AM

MEXICO CITY — 8 of 11 members of Mexico's Supreme Court say they will resign in protest of controversial judicial overhaul.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

AP sources: White House altered transcript of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns

AP sources: White House altered transcript of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns.

Wires

Judge decides to release Young Thug from jail, though he could serve prison time if he violates the sentence's terms

Wires

Man who killed eagles on Native American reservation and sold them on the black market gets nearly 4 years in prison