MEXICO CITY — 8 of 11 members of Mexico's Supreme Court say they will resign in protest of controversial judicial overhaul.
8 of 11 members of Mexico's Supreme Court say they will resign in protest of controversial judicial overhaul
8 of 11 members of Mexico's Supreme Court say they will resign in protest of controversial judicial overhaul.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 31, 2024 at 4:28AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
AP sources: White House altered transcript of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
AP sources: White House altered transcript of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns.