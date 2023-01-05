SALT LAKE CITY — Eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home Wednesday, authorities said.
They were found when police did a welfare check at the residence, according to a news release from city officials in Enoch. It doesn't provide any information about what happened or the motive.
Police said they don't see any threat to the public.
The city of about 8,000 people is located about 245 miles (394 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.
Iron County School District officials said in a letter sent to parents that the five children attended schools in the district.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox offered condolences in a tweet Wednesday night.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
EXPLAINER: Next steps and new details in Idaho killings
It's been weeks since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds, and now some of the mystery surrounding the case may soon fall away.
Business
CES 2023: Russian exhibitors barred from displaying tech
CES is not allowing Russian companies to display their products at the annual tech show because of the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Politics
GOP's McCarthy rejected for House speaker — again and again
House Republicans flailed through a long second day of fruitless balloting, unable to either elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos.
Nation
8 dead including 5 children in apparent Utah home shooting
Eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home Wednesday, authorities said.
Nation
Biden intends to make his first visit to US-Mexico border
President Joe Biden intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border — his first trip there since taking office — in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Mexico and Canada.