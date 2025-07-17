8 bands divided by lawsuits: It's not just Jane's Addiction

WHAT HAPPENED: Their artistic partnership had been over for months, but the Beatles had to break out the barristers to break up their business. Paul McCartney went to London's High Court of Justice in 1970 to dissolve the Fab Four's 1967 contractual partnership, which included the Apple record label. McCartney above all wanted to get rid of manager Allen Klein, whom John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr wanted to keep as overseer of their business. ''The only way for me to save The Beatles and Apple,'' McCartney told British GQ in 2020, ''was to sue the band.''