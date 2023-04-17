Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

A teenager has received a term of more than 8 1⁄ 2 years for luring a man to a downtown Minneapolis apartment, where she recorded him being fatally beaten by her boyfriend and then posted the killing on social media.

Qurionna K. Young, 17, of Minneapolis, was sentenced Friday in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting first-degree manslaughter in connection with the beating in March 2022 of Jaegger L. David, of Maplewood, at an apartment in the 1300 block of S. Nicollet Avenue.

With credit for time in custody since her arrest, Young is expected to serve 5¼ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Shortly before sentencing, defense attorney Laura Baldwin asked the court to sentence Young to a term of slightly more than seven years.

At the time of the crime, Baldwin wrote, Young "was 16, vulnerable, uneducated and subject to the pressures of her older boyfriend when he killed Mr. David. Her capacity for judgment under the circumstances was severely compromised."

Baldwin added that Young's "consequences for her role in Mr. David's death have already been tremendous — she lost her childhood, she has lost the child she gave birth to while in custody, she has lost her freedom."

In July, 2022, accomplice Emmanuel T. Davis, 20, of Minneapolis, was sentenced to a term of roughly 20 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder during a robbery. He'll serve about 13 years in prison and the rest on supervised release.

According to the criminal complaints:

A relative of David's told police that she received a cellphone video showing him being kicked in the head. The video, recorded by Young, appeared to have been posted from David's phone to Facebook.

Police tracked down David at a hospital, where he was unresponsive and "had severe head trauma" that proved fatal, the complaint read.

The video post led officers to Davis. He admitted to police that he hired Young to lure the victim to the apartment, intending to "stomp on [him] a little bit," according to the charges. He also admitted to stealing the victim's phone and sending videos and messages to people after the assault.