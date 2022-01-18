YORKVILLE, Wis. — Authorities say a 79-year-old man was injured after a small plane he was piloting crashed prior to takeoff Tuesday at the Sylvania Airport in Racine County.
The Racine County sheriff's office said the pilot was the sole occupant of the plane, which struck a fuel tanker truck prior to liftoff and spun around before colliding head-on into the vehicle.
The plane was leaking fuel, but there were no flames or smoke, the sheriff's office said.
The pilot was conscious and breathing. He was treated at the scene and taken to Froedtert Hospital via helicopter. His condition is not known.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Business
Trump plans 2,300 new homes at struggling Doral resort
Donald Trump plans to build 2,300 luxury homes at his Doral golf resort in the Miami area, part of a flurry of recent moves to revive a family business suffering from the one-two punch of a divisive presidency and coronavirus shutdowns.
Local
Man guilty on all counts in Wisconsin shooting that killed 3
A man accused of killing three people and wounding three others in an April shooting at a bar in Wisconsin was found guilty on all charges Tuesday.
Business
Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70B
Microsoft is paying nearly $70 billion for Activision Blizzard, the maker of Candy Crush and Call of Duty, to boost its competitiveness in mobile gaming and virtual-reality technology.
St. Paul
MPCA says several containments in St. Paul's Pig's Eye dump, city asks for cleanup funds
Going forward, the agency is studying whether to install additional barriers to collect contaminants.
Business
US plans $50B wildfire fight where forests meet civilization
The Biden administration said Tuesday it will significantly expand efforts to stave off catastrophic wildfires that have torched areas of the U.S. West by more aggressively thinning forests around "hot spots" where nature and neighborhoods collide.