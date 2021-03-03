Minnesota health officials announced 788 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths related to the pandemic.

Seven of the fatalities were residents of long-term care facilities. So far, 6,507 lives have been lost to the coronavirus.

A total of 486,434 people have tested positive since the pandemic was first detected in Minnesota one year ago.

A total of 928,963 state residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is estimated to be 16.7% of the population.

Two doses have been given to 484,383 people.

Diagnostic laboratories reported 20,512 COVID-19 test results to the state Health Department Tuesday, an 88% increase from the previous day, which reflected lower test volume over the weekend.

Since the pandemic began, 473,252 of those known to have been infected are considered to no longer be a transmission risk and do not need to isolate.

Glenn Howatt • 612-673-7192