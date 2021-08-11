DULUTH – A 78-year-old Carlton woman died Tuesday after the vehicle she was in left Interstate 35 and plunged into the St. Louis River, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Barbara Jean Kimber was a passenger in a Ford Explorer that was heading south on I-35 near Cloquet when the vehicle left the road near a bridge just after noon.
The 80-year-old driver was not identified, and his condition was not made available.
Traffic was backed up on I-35 Tuesday afternoon as a crane lifted the 2004 Ford Explorer from the river several hours after the crash, according to KBJR.
The incident remains under investigation.
Brooks Johnson • 218-491-6496
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Brooklyn Center declares health emergency, passes mask requirement
The emergency will remain in place until the City Council votes to end it; masks will be required in city buildings.
Duluth
78-year-old dies after vehicle plunges into St. Louis River
The crash happened near Cloquet Tuesday afternoon.
Business
Man pleads guilty to defrauding Medicaid of $4 million
He ran four personal care attendant agencies.
Local
Illinois man sentenced to nearly nine years for arson during Minneapolis riots
He drove over 400 miles to Minnesota from his home in Illinois.
Local
Minnesota Supreme Court denies Minneapolis' appeal on ruling requiring it to hire more police officers
Decision is not necessarily an end to the court battle.