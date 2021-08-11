DULUTH – A 78-year-old Carlton woman died Tuesday after the vehicle she was in left Interstate 35 and plunged into the St. Louis River, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Barbara Jean Kimber was a passenger in a Ford Explorer that was heading south on I-35 near Cloquet when the vehicle left the road near a bridge just after noon.

The 80-year-old driver was not identified, and his condition was not made available.

Traffic was backed up on I-35 Tuesday afternoon as a crane lifted the 2004 Ford Explorer from the river several hours after the crash, according to KBJR.

The incident remains under investigation.

