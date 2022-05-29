A crash in western Minnesota on Saturday evening left a 73-year-old man dead and two others hospitalized.

The two-vehicle crash occurred just after 5 p.m. on Hwy. 12 at Big Stone County Road 21 in Odessa Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Daryl Donald Klapel, of Ortonville, Minn., died at the scene, and a 71-year-old woman riding with him was hospitalized, the State Patrol said. A 57-year-old man driving the other vehicle was also taken to a nearby hospital.

The extent of their injuries are not yet known, according to the State Patrol. Further details about the crash have not been released.