Another 727 Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state Health Department, with two more fatalities.

So far, 462,528 state residents have been sickened by the coronavirus and 6,202 people have died.

Of the new deaths announced Monday, one was a resident of a long-term care facility. Altogether, 3,930 nursing home or assisted-living residents have passed away since the pandemic was first detected in Minnesota in March.

As of Saturday, 441,922 state residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 116,248 getting the recommended two shots needed to provide full immunity protection.

An estimated 8% of the state's population has received at least one dose, while 19.2% of those 65 and older have gotten at least one shot.

In a shift in strategy, state officials announced Monday that vaccines for the elderly and workers in education and child care will be available at more than 100 locations statewide, including some pharmacies and local public health clinics.

Two state-operated community vaccination clinics will operate in Minneapolis and Duluth, down from the 10 state sites that were giving shots over the weekend.

People that have underlying health conditions, such as heart, lung or kidney disease, are more susceptible to coronavirus complications.

A total of 387 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 92 of them needing intensive care. Hospitalization levels have fallen substantially since late November.

Most people experience mild or no symptoms, although they still can infect others.

Since the pandemic began, 447,420 people are no longer considered to be contiguous and don't need to isolate.

Diagnostic laboratories reported 21,432 test results to state officials Sunday.

