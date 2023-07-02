A 72-year-old man drowned Saturday in a residential swimming pool in the 14000 block of High Tower in Minnetonka, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday.
Sheriff's water patrol deputies and Minnetonka police responded to a call about 4:15 p.m. that day reporting the drowning. Two adults at the residence called 911 and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim Sunday as Peter James Fernholz of Lakeville.
No other details were available Sunday afternoon.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Politics
Leigh Finke led expansion of Minnesota's transgender rights, endured attacks
Minnesota's first transgender legislator shepherded the effort at the statehouse to remove a line from the state's Human Rights Act, drawing claims from GOP the bill protected pedophiles.
Local
72-year-old man drowns in Minnetonka pool
A 72-year-old man drowned Saturday in a residential swimming pool in the 14000 block of High Tower in Minnetonka, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office reported…
Local
Food and festival lovers flock to Minneapolis' Taste of Minnesota
This year's festival features food vendors, live music, F1rst Wrestling, and an art market.
Local
Boaters take to water for Forest Lake Boat Parade
They turned out Sunday for a parade and to cool off.
Local
Experts say part of new PTSD law undermines treatment
Third parties should decide whether public safety workers can return to work and not the therapists who treat them, according to some experts.