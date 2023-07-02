A 72-year-old man who drowned Saturday in a Minnetonka swimming pool has been identified.

Peter James Fernholz of Lakeville died about 4:15 p.m. that day, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday. He drowned in a pool in the 14000 block of High Tower in Minnetonka, the agency said.

Fernholz's death was an accident, the medical examiner ruled.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol unit investigated the death.