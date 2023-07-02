A 72-year-old man who drowned Saturday in a Minnetonka swimming pool has been identified.
Peter James Fernholz of Lakeville died about 4:15 p.m. that day, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday. He drowned in a pool in the 14000 block of High Tower in Minnetonka, the agency said.
Fernholz's death was an accident, the medical examiner ruled.
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol unit investigated the death.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
72-year-old drowns in Minnetonka pool
A 72-year-old man who drowned Saturday in a Minnetonka swimming pool has been identified.Peter James Fernholz of Lakeville died about 4:15 p.m. that day, the…
Local
Minneapolis businesses, residents at 42nd and Cedar want their on-street parking back
Between 50 and 70 on-street parking spots were removed when Hennepin County redid the intersection in the spring.
Weather
Hottest day yet of 2023 on the way for Twin Cities
Temps could reach 95 on Monday, the National Weather Service forecasts.
Local
Officials ID Bemidji woman killed in crash near Fargo with driver who allegedly sped through red light
The North Dakota Highway Patrol said Sabastijan Tahirovic has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of an illicit drug, and driving on a suspended license and without insurance.
Minneapolis
Participant in prolific Minneapolis smartphone theft ring sentenced to nearly 9 years
Prosecutors say the sometimes violent robbers stole phones from dozens of people near bars for nearly a year, siphoning their transaction apps of money totaling more than $275,000.