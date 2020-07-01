A 7-year-old boy was shot in north Minneapolis’ Folwell neighborhood late Tuesday afternoon, apparently when a gunman in a passing car opened fire on a nearby convenience store, police and officials said.

The boy, who was struck in the foot, was taken to an area hospital about 7:30 p.m., after the incident in the 1100 block of N. Lowry Avenue, according to MPD spokesman John Elder. He said the injury was not considered life-threatening.

Elder said the unidentified gunman was targeting someone else when he or she let off a few shots while driving past. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday evening, he said.

According to scanner reports, witnesses at the scene described the suspect vehicle as a silver Mercedes or BMW sedan, which stopped in front of the market moments before gunfire rang out. The vehicle had fled the scene by the time police arrived.

The incident comes as the city grapples with a recent surge in gun violence. The victim was at least the 13th child under 16 to be shot so far this year, according to police data.